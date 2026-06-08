Fintech company Moniepoint said it aims to address Nigeria’s growing digital talent shortage with its DreamDevs Bootcamp, a software engineering training programme aimed at strengthening the country’s technology workforce.

Fintech company Moniepoint said it aims to address Nigeria’s growing digital talent shortage with its DreamDevs Bootcamp, a software engineering training programme aimed at strengthening the country’s technology workforce.

The company stated this as it graduated the second cohort of the programme.

The initiative comes as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand rapidly, driven by investments in fintech, digital payments, e-commerce, and cloud infrastructure, while demand for experienced software engineers continues to outpace supply.

According to the company, bridging the talent gap is critical for Africa on the back of a global projection that the shortage of software developers could reach 85 million by 2030, leading to economic losses of $5.5 trillion.

What they are saying

Commenting on the initiative, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Moniepoint, Felix Ike, described the programme as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s digital economy rather than a conventional recruitment exercise.

According to him, building engineering excellence requires intentional investment in training systems, mentorship, and access to real-world engineering environments.

He added that some graduates from the first cohort have already joined Moniepoint’s engineering team, while the broader objective remains strengthening Africa’s technology talent ecosystem.

“Engineering excellence is not a naturally occurring phenomenon. It is a curated and intentionally built process that requires the right systems, the right resources, and sufficient time to take hold.

“Building that process and making it accessible to the brightest young engineers on this continent is a responsibility we have chosen to own,” he said.

More insights

Moniepoint noted that the initiative also aligns with Nigeria’s broader national agenda on technology skills development. Moniepoint serves as a key sponsor of the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which focuses on mass technical skills training across the country.

According to the company, while 3MTT addresses the scale challenge, DreamDevs provides depth, offering a specialised, end-to-end pathway from foundational training through to employment within Moniepoint’s complete development ecosystem.

The programme highlights the increasing role private sector companies are playing in developing the technical talent required to sustain growth across Nigeria’s digital economy.

What you should know

While Nigeria produces a significant number of tech talents annually, industry players have been lamenting that many of such talents are being lost to the ‘japa’ trend as they migrate out of the country in search of greener pastures.

Meanwhile, in line with strengthening the country’s local talent capacity, Moniepoint also recently announced a commitment of N3 billion to build innovation hubs in three Nigerian universities.

The investment will see Moniepoint Innovation Hubs built at Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Ahmadu Bello University.

According to the company, the institutions were strategically selected to ensure that technology and innovation opportunities are distributed across Nigeria’s major geographic regions rather than concentrated in a single city.