Zenith Bank Plc has released its audited 2025 results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.26 trillion, representing a 4.78% decline compared to the previous year.

Despite the slight dip, performance was supported by strong top-line growth, with interest income rising to N3.6 trillion from N2.7 trillion recorded in the 2024 financial year.

A closer look shows loans and advances to customers contributed the most at N1.8 trillion, up 20.15%, while treasury bills generated N1.1 trillion in income.

Hence, the group proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share, up from N4.00, bringing total FY2025 dividend to N10.00 per share, including the N1.25 interim payout.

More coming…