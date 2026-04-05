Nigeria’s solar energy sector is gaining momentum, driven by rising energy costs, persistent grid instability, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

In this exclusive interview, Yischai Beinisch, CEO of Daystar Power Group, shares insights on the country’s renewable energy trajectory, the growing demand for solar and hybrid systems among businesses, and how innovative financing models are making clean energy more accessible.

Beinisch highlights how Daystar Power is leveraging integrated solutions—covering design, financing, installation, and maintenance to deliver reliable, cost-effective solar power while supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and broader sustainability goals.

He also discusses the opportunities, challenges, and innovations shaping solar adoption across Nigeria and Africa’s emerging renewable energy markets.

Nairametrics: How would you assess the current state and growth trajectory of solar energy adoption in Nigeria compared to other African markets, and what key factors are driving or hindering progress?

Beinisch: Nigeria’s solar industry is on an upward trajectory, driven by strong economic fundamentals and supportive regulation.

We’re seeing strong momentum, as more businesses recognise solar as a reliable and cost-effective solution.

While every African market has its unique dynamics, Nigeria’s scale and entrepreneurial energy position it as one of the most promising frontiers for renewable growth on the continent.

Nairametrics: With persistent grid instability and rising diesel costs, how has demand for solar and hybrid energy solutions evolved among Nigerian businesses and institutions?

Beinisch: Demand has grown over the past few years as businesses seek more reliable and cost-effective power solutions.

Solar and hybrid systems have become complements to grid supply, offering reliability and cost control in an increasingly dynamic energy environment.

What’s particularly encouraging is that this shift is being driven by clear business value, not just sustainability goals.

Nairametrics: How do you evaluate the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) current policies on embedded generation and distributed energy resources? Are they enabling or constraining the growth of solar adoption?

Beinisch: We work successfully with both federal and state regulators to advance solar adoption in Nigeria. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) policies on embedded generation and distributed energy resources represent a positive step toward diversifying the country’s energy mix.

Their commitment to innovation and private sector participation has created a more enabling environment for renewable energy. As the sector continues to grow, we believe that ongoing engagement and shared learning between regulators and industry players will help ensure that policies remain responsive, inclusive, and aligned with Nigeria’s long-term energy goals.

Nairametrics: Financing remains one of the biggest challenges for renewable energy projects. How is Daystar Power addressing issues of access to affordable capital, long payback periods, and investor confidence in the Nigerian market?

Beinisch: At Daystar Power, we’ve developed a business model designed to make solar adoption simple and financially sustainable for clients.

We offer flexible, service-based payment structures that remove the burden of large upfront investments while ensuring predictable energy costs.

Our focus is on operational excellence and long-term client satisfaction; principles that naturally build confidence among all our partners and stakeholders.

Nairametrics: From a financial and operational standpoint, how does solar compare with traditional power sources in terms of cost savings, reliability, and return on investment for Nigerian enterprises?

Beinisch: At Daystar Power, there are no upfront payments, and operating costs are significantly lower than those of other traditional sources. This means solar energy offers a compelling value proposition, enabling our clients to enjoy significant monthly savings on the power they consume from solar systems.

Nairametrics: What distinguishes Daystar Power’s business and financing model from other solar providers, particularly in terms of scalability, reliability, and client satisfaction?

Beinisch: Our approach is built on integration – we design, finance, install, operate and maintain our systems in-house.

This ensures quality and a single point of responsibility for our clients.

In addition, our flexible service model allows businesses to access clean power without capital strain.

What truly sets Daystar apart is our commitment to performance; we take pride in delivering power that performs, every day, across all our markets.

Nairametrics: Can you share examples of how Daystar Power’s projects have impacted Nigerian businesses, schools, or communities, both economically and environmentally?

Beinisch: We’re proud of the tangible impact our projects have delivered. For instance, many of our commercial clients have achieved significant reductions in fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

In the education and health sectors, reliable solar power has improved learning conditions and service delivery, supporting broader community development goals.

Beyond the numbers, what we find most fulfilling is helping organisations run more efficiently and sustainably.

Nairametrics: What innovations or technologies is Daystar Power deploying to improve system efficiency, uptime performance, and sustainability in Nigeria’s challenging energy environment?

Beinisch: Innovation is a continuous process at Daystar Power. We leverage remote monitoring and data analytics to track system performance in real time, ensuring proactive maintenance and maximum uptime.

We also design hybrid configurations that combine solar, batteries and generators in a way that optimises performance and cost efficiency.

Our focus is always on technology that enhances reliability and supports our clients’ business continuity.

Nairametrics: How critical are policy reforms, strategic partnerships, and new financing structures in accelerating Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy under the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and global net-zero goals?

Beinisch: Partnership and collaboration are key. Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan provides a clear national direction, and the private sector has an important role in complementing that vision through innovation and execution.

Strategic partnerships between government, financiers, and operators will be essential in scaling renewable energy sustainably.

We see ourselves as part of that shared effort, supporting national goals through practical, scalable solutions that deliver real impact.

Nairametrics: The Federal Government has been advised to deepen investments and introduce stronger policy incentives for large-scale solar installations nationwide, which could unlock an estimated $2.5 billion carbon market opportunity for the country. What is your company’s position on this?

Beinisch: Efforts to encourage investment and strengthen the renewable energy framework are positive for the overall sector. The scale of opportunity in Nigeria underscores the importance of practical, well-coordinated initiatives that can attract sustainable financing and technology.

From our perspective, what matters most is a stable and transparent environment that enables both public and private stakeholders to deliver long-term value. That balance ultimately benefits the economy, investors, and end users alike.

Daystar Power continues to advance solar adoption by focusing on delivery and dependability. Our model removes the upfront capital barrier for clients, allowing them to transition to solar through flexible, service-based solutions.

We also collaborate with partners across industries to demonstrate the reliability and cost efficiency of solar and hybrid systems. In doing so, we aim to make clean energy a practical and trusted choice for businesses across Nigeria.

Nairametrics: What emerging trends or opportunities do you foresee shaping renewable energy investment across Africa, and how does Daystar Power plan to lead in powering the continent’s sustainable growth?

Across Africa, we expect to see increasing integration of renewable energy into mainstream business operations, particularly through hybrid and storage solutions.

Digitalisation, smart monitoring and cross-border collaboration will also play growing roles in shaping the next phase of the sector.

For Daystar Power, our focus remains consistent: expanding responsibly, deepening innovation and continuing to be a reliable partner to businesses as we collectively build a more sustainable energy future for the continent.