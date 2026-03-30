Senegal has successfully raised 304.15 billion CFA francs ($537.60 million) through its first public bond issue of the year, securing interest rates as low as 6.40%.

While the disclosure was made by the Senegalese Finance Ministry on Sunday in Dakar, following the conclusion of a month-long sale that ended on March 26, the rate is significantly lower than the nearly double-digit yields currently demanded by investors for Nigerian sovereign debt.

The successful fundraise is particularly striking given Senegal’s current financial isolation.

It is rare for a country to exceed its borrowing targets by more than half while simultaneously navigating a debt-misreporting scandal that has effectively severed its access to funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other major global financiers.

What they are saying

The core of the transaction saw Senegal leaning heavily on regional and domestic funding to bypass its current international credit hurdles.

According to the Finance Ministry, the government originally set out to raise 200 billion CFA francs but was met with overwhelming demand.

The ministry noted that the oversubscription by both individual and institutional investors serves as a “mark of confidence” in the country’s sovereign debt.

The sale, which ran for four weeks, featured four different maturities:

3-year bonds: Priced at an interest rate of 6.40%.

0-year bonds: Priced at an interest rate of 6.95%.

More insights

Despite the successful bond issue, Senegal continues to face severe economic headwinds. The West African nation has been forced to rely on the regional debt market and retail investors since last year, following a debt-misreporting case that stalled its relationship with the IMF.

The ministry recently revealed that the government utilized ‘Total Return Swaps’, a complex derivative, across seven operations between April and November of last year. These transactions have sparked intense scrutiny regarding the transparency of Senegal’s debt reporting and have complicated efforts to secure a new IMF program.

Further compounding these challenges, S&P Global Ratings recently slashed Senegal’s local currency rating from “B-/B” to “CCC+/C.” The agency cited “rising refinancing risks” and a dangerous dependence on short-term domestic debt as the primary reasons for the downgrade.

While Senegal’s raise was conducted in the regional CFA market, benefiting from the currency’s peg to the Euro, the 6.95% rate remains a stark contrast to the 9.1% yields Nigeria must pay to attract investors in the global Eurobond market.

What you should know

The most compelling aspect of this development is that, despite Senegal’s CCC+ rating and its ongoing battle with debt transparency issues, it is still managing to borrow at rates significantly cheaper than Nigeria.

In November last year, Nigeria achieved a major milestone by raising $2.35 billion through Eurobonds, drawing a record-breaking $13 billion in orders. However, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria had to offer much higher yields to secure that capital:

Nigeria’s 10-year note: Priced at a yield of 8.63%.

Nigeria’s 20-year note: Priced at a yield of 9.13%.

While Senegal’s 10-year debt is costing the government 6.95%, Nigeria is paying nearly 200 basis points more for a similar duration in the international market. This disparity highlights a challenging environment for Nigeria, where Eurobonds have been projected to provide double-digit returns for investors in 2026.

According to a recent report by VNL Capital Asset Management Nigerian debt remains a high-yield play for investors, even as neighbors like Senegal manage to find cheaper lifelines within their regional borders.