In a world that often feels fragmented, where the challenges of economic disparity and sustainability loom – stories of collaboration and innovation become essential.

This April, a significant chapter in Nigeria’s business narrative will unfold at the Nigeria Business Summit hosted by Stanbic IBTC.

Scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, 01 and 02 April 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, the summit will offer businesses, policymakers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to converge, exchange ideas and ignite meaningful progress to take Nigerian businesses further in the journey of national growth and sustainability.

A gathering of visionaries

Imagine a vibrant space where forward thinking voices come together with a shared purpose. The theme, ‘Nigeria Means Business: Powering Sectors, Growing Sustainable SMEs & Unlocking Global Trade’, reflects the summit’s commitment to supporting business growth from multiple angles. Over the two days, conversations will blend sector insights with the realities facing large businesses, as well as SMEs; creating a platform where data, experience and practical guidance meet.

High-level insights and sector-focused conversations

Day One sets the tone with high level discussions designed to help businesses understand today’s economic landscape. Participants will get firsthand perspectives on Africa’s evolving trade environment; the state of the Nigerian business economy; sector opportunities; and sustainable growth pipelines to pursue. The Africa Trade Barometer presentation will offer data-driven insights on trade dynamics, helping businesses understand how to position for opportunities within and beyond Nigeria.

Breakout sessions will also give attendees the opportunity to explore key sectors such as agribusiness, Africa-China & Middle East trade, renewable energy and ICT. These focused conversations will highlight practical approaches, emerging opportunities and real challenges businesses face across these sectors.

A day for SMEs

Day Two shifts focus on the heartbeat of our economy – SMEs. The morning opens with a masterclass on how to access finance, helping entrepreneurs understand required documents, collateral considerations and common reasons loan applications fail. This will be followed by a rich conversation on the SME economy, where business owners, policymakers and ecosystem leaders will explore trends shaping small business growth today.

The programme would continue with sessions that spotlight female enterprise, market access, customer expansion and the realities of building a sustainable brand in today’s competitive market. The event would culminate in an SME exhibition, bringing together innovative products, solutions and tools designed to support enterprise growth rounding off the summit with practical, actionable opportunities for attendees to engage and network.

Shaping the future together

As the summit draws near, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries are encouraged to seize this opportunity to connect, learn and build. This is more than a chance to listen – it is a platform to collaborate, get answers to burning issues, and meet with business leaders meaningfully shaping the growth of Nigeria’s business economy.

Follow this link to register to attend and visit www.stanbicibtc.com for more information about the Nigeria Business Summit by Stanbic IBTC. This is where stories will be born, connections strengthened, and the future reimagined.