Following a week of severe liquidity constraints that saw Nigerian merchants waiting up to five days for access to their revenue due to the Eid holidays, Transactworld Digital Services today announced the launch of Transactpay Ultra.

This exclusive, high-performance settlement tier is engineered to bypass traditional “Bank Holiday” delays, offering fully automated, T+0 settlements 365 days a year.

The launch comes as a direct response to the “Eid Squeeze” of last week, where two consecutive public holidays (Thursday and Friday) turned the industry-standard T+1 promise into a T+5 nightmare for thousands of businesses.

With the Easter break approaching starting Good Friday, April 3rd Transactpay Ultra is positioned as the only solution for high-volume enterprises looking to avoid the upcoming five-day “Settlement Gap.”

Breaking the “Weekend Float”

Current fintech infrastructure in Nigeria often relies on business-day batching, meaning revenue generated on weekends or public holidays is held in “transit.” This “Weekend Float” allows processors to earn interest on merchant capital while businesses struggle with operational liquidity.

“We are moving with the knowledge that the Nigerian business owner deserves better than a system that treats their growth as a secondary priority,” says Ernest Obi, Co-Founder and CEO at Transactworld Digital Services. “Last week, while the country rested, our merchants were working. But their money didn’t get to them until Tuesday. We built Ultra to change everything. If you earn it on Sunday, it should be in your bank account on Sunday. Period.”

The Ultra Package: A Sovereign Tier for High-Growth Enterprise

Transactpay Ultra is not a standard payment gateway; it is a specialized environment designed for international gaming aggregators, global SaaS providers, and high-volume local merchants. The service “bottles” five critical enterprise pillars:

T+0 365 Settlements: Instant access to funds 24/7/365, including weekends and all public holidays (Easter, Eid, Independence Day).

Dedicated Infrastructure: Transactions run on private, high-priority servers to ensure 99.99% uptime and zero-latency during peak traffic.

Chargeback Concierge: A specialized in-house risk team dedicated to managing disputes and aggressively protecting merchant margins.

White-Glove Support: Direct, VIP access to a dedicated Relationship Manager and 24/7 priority technical assistance eliminating ticket queues and chatbots.

Custom Onboarding: A bespoke, one-on-one integration process tailored to complex enterprise reconciliation and ERP requirements.

Solving the “Easter Gap”

The timing of the launch is critical. The traditional banking and fintech sectors are preparing to close settlement windows for the four-day Easter weekend.

“We’ve seen businesses lose massive momentum because they couldn’t pay out winners or restock inventory during a long weekend,” Ernest added. “Ultra is our way of ensuring that the ‘Always-On’ economy finally has an ‘Always-On’ payment partner.”

Transactpay Ultra is an invitation-only service. High-volume merchants and enterprises interested in securing their liquidity ahead of the Easter break are encouraged to apply for the initial cohort immediately.

About Transactworld Digital Services

Transactworld Digital Services is a leading Nigerian fintech innovator specializing in high-performance payment infrastructure. Through its flagship product, Transactpay, the company provides robust, secure, and rapid payment solutions for merchants across Africa and international aggregators looking to scale in the Nigerian market.