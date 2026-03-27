Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London as part of a landmark Nigerian private sector delegation, marking the country’s first State Visit to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

The highlight of the delegation’s engagement was the UK-Nigeria Business Summit at Mansion House, where discussions centred on how Nigeria’s financial infrastructure, anchored by institutions and platforms like Flutterwave, positions the country as the primary gateway for British capital entering the African continent.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said: “This State Visit marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s private sector and for the role of technology in shaping the future of global trade. Flutterwave was built to connect Africa to the world, and today we are seeing that vision play out at the highest levels of economic engagement. We will continue to invest in the infrastructure, partnerships, and trust required to make cross-border payments faster, more secure, and more accessible for millions of people and businesses.”

Flutterwave’s Chief Legal, Regulatory and Public Policy Officer, Bankole Falade, and Chief Compliance Officer, Mobolaji Bammeke, were also among the delegation, discussing frameworks for regulatory interoperability and the alignment of global compliance standards; engagements that underscore the company’s long-term commitment to building durable institutional bridges between the two economies.

While the delegation signalled Nigeria’s intent to move beyond traditional diplomacy and into an era of structured, technology-driven economic partnership, at the heart of the discussions was the £8.1 billion trade corridor, and Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) — a framework set to guide commercial cooperation between both nations over the next decade.

The distinguished delegation, reflecting the full breadth of Nigeria’s private sector leadership, also included Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group; Tony Elumelu (CFR), Chairman of UBA Group; Jim Ovia (CFR), Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (CON), Founder and Chairman of Coronation Group; and Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman and CEO of Stanel Group, alongside other prominent captains of industry and public sector leaders.