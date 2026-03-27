The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Committee for the Advancement of Occupational Therapy, Audiology, and Speech Therapy Education (NCAOTASTE).

This is part of efforts to address the shortage of specialised therapy professionals in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, in a post shared on X.

What the Minister is saying

The Minister said Nigeria is currently facing a major gap in access to therapy services, affecting children, patients, and families across the country.

“In Nigeria today, too many children are struggling in silence. Children with autism who cannot access speech therapy. Stroke patients who cannot access rehabilitation. Families are left searching for care that simply isn’t available. This is the reality,” he said.

“We face a critical shortage of professionals in occupational therapy, speech therapy, and audiology — and far too few programmes training them. That must change,” he added.

According to the Minister, the inauguration of NCAOTASTE is aimed at expanding Nigeria’s specialised healthcare workforce and improving access to care.

“This week, I inaugurated the National Committee for the Advancement of Occupational Therapy, Audiology, and Speech Therapy Education (NCAOTASTE) — a decisive step to expand Nigeria’s specialised healthcare workforce,” he said.

He said the initiative will focus on increasing the number of training programmes and strengthening standards across the sector.

More insights

He added that the committee will work to expand degree programmes, improve clinical training, and ensure quality through collaboration with key institutions.

“Through this initiative, we are expanding degree programmes, strengthening clinical training and standards, and working with the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria, National Universities Commission, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund to ensure quality and scale,” the Minister stated.

He noted that this is not just about education reform. It is about dignity, inclusion, and access to care.

He also recognised the contributions of Victoria Omua Amu, who has advocated for the development of therapy education in Nigeria for over two decades.

What you should know

Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria highlights that Nigeria has just about 163 occupational therapists and slightly over 100 speech therapists and audiologists nationwide, leaving many hospitals, schools, and communities without adequate support.

This shortage has had far-reaching implications, particularly for children with developmental conditions such as autism, as well as patients requiring rehabilitation after strokes or injuries

In many cases, families are forced to rely on expensive private care or go without treatment entirely, worsening health outcomes and limiting inclusion in education and society.

The situation is further compounded by limited training institutions offering these specialised programmes, as well as the continued migration of skilled professionals abroad in search of better opportunities.