The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially ended a 10-year suspension of student union activities, inaugurating a new set of student leaders led by ULSU President, Bolaji Akinpelu.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, presided over the swearing-in ceremony held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Tayo Aderinokun Hall.

The event also saw the inauguration of Hall Executives and representatives of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) programme.

What they are saying

The Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Johnson Agunsoye, described the development as a major milestone in restoring student unionism in the university.

He noted that the inauguration marks the beginning of a broader transition process ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session, when a fully constituted Students’ Union Executive Council and Students’ Parliament are expected.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, commended the executives for taking up the responsibility of rebuilding the union.

“We want to entrust you with the opportunity to leave behind a better institution than you met it… It is not fun being a leader, but it is rewarding,” she said.

She approved a N5 million take-off grant, provision of temporary office space, and the refurbishment of an 18-seater bus for the union.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sabo Police Station, CSP Comfort Alabi, advised the student leaders to promote peace, discipline, and shun cultism and other vices.

Get up to speed

The University of Lagos suspended its student union in 2016 following protests over welfare issues, including electricity supply and campus conditions, which escalated into violence and destruction of properties.

The incident led to the proscription of the union by the university management, marking the beginning of nearly a decade without a formal student representative body.

During this period, student affairs were managed through administrative channels, while successive university leadership maintained that the union would only be restored under a framework that ensures stability and responsible engagement.

More insights

The inauguration also covered key positions across the student union and hall leadership structure.

Bolaji Akinpelu was sworn in as President of the University of Lagos Students’ Union (ULSU), alongside Apalomo Sunday as Vice-President and Solomon Daniel as General Secretary. Oreoluwa Abraham also emerged as President of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE).

Hall leadership positions were also filled, with Egbaaibon Christopher (El-Kanemi), Junaid Samuel (Eni-Njoku), Abigael Encharia (Fagunwa), Egbaaibon Leonard Kayode (Femi Gbajabiamila), Yinusa Teslim (King Jaja), and Ebunoluwa Basit (Professor Saburi Biobaku) inaugurated as chairpersons.

Others include Augustine-Ojie Emmanuella (Madam Kofo Ademola), Okpei Peace (Madam Tinubu), Oseni Oyinkansola (Makama Bida), Ebun Oluwaseun (Mariere), Abiola Olamide (Moremi), Babawale Boluwatife (Sodeinde), and Erhabor Joanna (Queen Amina), completing the new leadership structure across halls of residence.