Mr. Alex Alozie is a distinguished banking executive with over two decades of leadership experience in banking operation, technology, digital banking, retail banking and business development.

His career is marked by a series of high-impact roles at premier institutions, including Diamond Bank, Access Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

A specialist in strategic transformation, Alex has earned a reputation for integrating technological innovation with operational excellence and business growth.

He has a proven track record of optimizing complex processes, driving sustainable cost efficiencies, expanding businesses, and scaling business portfolios within highly competitive market segments.

Alex has held several leadership positions, including Head, Bankwide Operations at Diamond Bank; Group Head, Digital and Centralised Operations at Access Bank; and Group Head, Operations/Transformation, Executive Director (North), and Group Chief Operating Officer at UBA.

As Deputy Managing Director of Signature Bank, Alex leverages his extensive expertise in service transformation and profitability delivery to foster institutional growth and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Alex Alozie to Signature Bank as our Deputy Managing Director.

Alex brings a wealth of experience spanning several decades in the banking industry, with a strong reputation for driving operational excellence, business growth, and service transformation. His disciplined leadership style and deep understanding of business strategy and back-office operations will further strengthen our management team.

We are confident that his strategic insight and industry expertise will support our vision of building a resilient, customer-focused institution, while expanding our market presence and delivering sustained value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

This appointment is part of the Bank’s repositioning strategy to harness the power of technological innovation, service excellence, strong governance practices, and sustainable value creation.