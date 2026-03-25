Nigerian banks have mobilised a total of N4.61 trillion in fresh capital under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing recapitalisation programme, reflecting strong investor appetite and growing foreign participation in the sector.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the apex bank on Tuesday, following remarks by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, at the 4th Annual IMF/AFRITAC West 2 High-Level Executive Forum for Financial Sector Regulation and Supervision held in Abuja.

According to the CBN, the capital raise followed the launch of the Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme in 2024, a policy initiative aimed at strengthening the financial system amid macroeconomic reforms.

What the statement is saying

The statement read, “The Governor outlined how Nigeria’s regulatory and supervisory reforms exemplify proactive leadership. He recalled that in 2024, the CBN anticipated upcoming challenges and launched the Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme to strengthen the resilience of Nigerian banks.

“This proactive policy, he noted, inspired similar reforms across Africa, adding that Nigerian banks, despite navigating subsidy removals and exchange rate reforms, attracted N4.61 trillion in new capital, nearly 27% from foreign investors, while even expanding their footprint across African markets.”

The CBN noted that the recapitalisation exercise is already yielding measurable outcomes, particularly in terms of improved investor confidence and regional expansion by Nigerian banks.

The programme, according to the regulator, is designed to ensure banks are better positioned to withstand economic shocks while supporting long-term growth in the economy.

Notably, the N4.61 trillion capital inflow represents an increase of about N560 billion compared to the N4.05 trillion in verified and approved capital earlier disclosed by the CBN in February 2026 ahead of the March 31 recapitalisation deadline, indicating continued momentum in the final phase of the exercise.

Governance tightening and credit discipline

The apex bank also used the forum to reiterate its stricter stance on corporate governance and financial discipline within the banking sector.

Cardoso stated, “Our stance on corporate governance is unequivocal: zero tolerance for violations. By ending years of regulatory forbearance, we have reinforced accountability, tightened supervision, and elevated compliance standards across the sector.”

He further disclosed that the CBN has introduced measures to enforce credit discipline, particularly among large borrowers with non-performing loans.

“In line with this, we have implemented a restriction of banking services to non-performing large-ticket obligors. This decisive step underscores our commitment to credit discipline, financial integrity, and accountability,” he added.

Broader reforms and regional coordination

Beyond recapitalisation, the CBN highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among African regulators, especially as cross-border financial activities continue to expand.

The statement noted that increasing financial integration across the continent requires coordinated regulatory oversight to mitigate systemic risks.

It also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to orthodox monetary policy, with a focus on restoring price stability and strengthening policy credibility.

In the fintech space, the CBN said it is advancing reforms aimed at balancing innovation with financial system stability through enhanced regulatory frameworks.

The high-level forum brought together central bank officials and financial regulators from six African countries, with discussions centred on emerging risks in the sector, including digital finance, artificial intelligence, and climate-related financial vulnerabilities.