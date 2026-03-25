OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has shut down its Sora video-generation tool, effectively ending a planned $1 billion partnership with Walt Disney Co.

The decision was disclosed on Tuesday, March 24, in a post by the Sora team on X, confirming the abrupt end of the AI video project.

According to Reuters, Walt Disney Co and OpenAI had been working on a project linked to Sora but were blindsided by news of the shutdown just 30 minutes after a meeting on Monday.

What they are saying

The shutdown signals a major strategic shift by OpenAI, as it moves away from video generation to focus on more commercially viable areas.

The Sora team acknowledged the impact of the decision on users and creators who had built communities around the platform.

“We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.

“We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work. – The Sora Team”

For its part, Disney said it respects OpenAI’s decision to discontinue the product and shift its priorities. A spokesperson for the company noted that it remains open to exploring other forms of collaboration.

More insights

The decision to shut down Sora reflects a broader strategic pivot within OpenAI toward building a more integrated AI ecosystem.

The company is increasingly focusing on areas such as robotics, enterprise solutions, and the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI). As part of this shift, OpenAI is consolidating its capabilities into a unified “super-app” designed to serve both individual users and corporate clients.

This restructuring has also led to leadership changes, with Fidji Simo’s role evolving to focus on AGI deployment, while CEO Sam Altman has stepped back from direct oversight of safety and security teams.

The move comes amid rising competition in the AI space, particularly from firms like Anthropic, whose coding-focused tools are gaining traction among developers and enterprise users.

Internally, Sora had also faced challenges, including high computational demands that strained resources and limited the company’s ability to scale other projects.

What you should know

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has rapidly grown into one of the most widely used AI platforms globally, serving millions of users across personal, professional, and enterprise applications.

The company introduced Sora in February 2024, entering a fast-growing space of AI-powered video generation tools alongside offerings from major tech players like Google and Meta Platforms.

At the time, AI-generated video was widely seen as the next frontier in artificial intelligence, with the potential to disrupt the film and media industry by enabling users to create high-quality, cinematic content from simple text prompts.

However, the shutdown of Sora underscores the challenges of scaling such technology, as companies prioritise profitability, infrastructure efficiency, and competitive positioning in an increasingly crowded AI market.