Oil producers are now getting speedy approvals to revive Nigerian oil wells amid Nigeria’s continued drive to position itself as a major oil producer.

This is according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday.

The development comes as African nations are turning to Nigeria for fuel and as the government has also pledged to make its oil available to the globe.

What the report is saying

Nigeria has slashed the time it takes to approve applications to revive idle oil wells from weeks to hours.

This comes as Nigeria, a top African crude producer, seeks to take advantage of high energy prices.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission is approving permits within hours of application, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

With oil trading near $100 a barrel, Africa’s top producers are moving to capitalise on demand as buyers turn to suppliers such as Nigeria and Angola, away from the Middle East conflict.

More insights

The report noted that Nigeria has also fast-tracked approvals for evacuations and barges at production facilities and export terminals.

A spokesman at the regulator said “speedy approvals” were being given for all activities that could increase production.

The recent surge in applications has come mostly from local oil companies seeking to re-enter old wells.

They are being encouraged by the regulator, which is cutting down an approval process that previously took anywhere from two to six weeks.

Repairing older or suspended wells for production is cheaper compared with drilling new wells, which can take years of planning, with any potential crude taking an average of four weeks to reach the surface, the report said.

What you should know

Nigeria is unveiling major reforms in its oil sector.

President Bola Tinubu recently approved the establishment of a Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce aimed at accelerating structural reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector and unlocking billions of dollars in capital for the industry.

Central to its mandate is the delivery of three major reform blueprints designed to strengthen governance, improve sector liquidity, and chart a long-term energy transformation strategy.

One of the deliverables of the task force is the Capital & Liquidity Acceleration Blueprint, aimed at unlocking $5–10 billion in liquidity in the oil sector while safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereign interests.

The initiative, announced in a State House press release issued earlier in March by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, is designed to drive the next phase of reforms that will consolidate ongoing changes within the sector while positioning Nigeria as a competitive global energy investment destination.