Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Mrs Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), with immediate effect.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime.

Nnake replaces Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, following the recent dissolution of the State Executive Council.

What they are saying

The move comes as the Soludo administration continues efforts to deepen institutional efficiency and align governance with its economic transformation agenda.

In her new role, Nnake will oversee the coordination of government policies, programmes, and inter-ministerial activities, positioning her at the centre of policy execution and administrative strategy in the state.

Until her appointment, she served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, a role she held from April 2022, where she led budgeting processes, economic planning, and resource allocation to drive development outcomes.

Chiamaka Nnake’s career experience

The 39-year-old brings over a decade of experience across finance, consulting, and public sector strategy, with a strong background in economic planning and business transformation.

She began her professional career at Meristem Securities Limited, where she worked for over five years, rising from Accountant to Investment Research Analyst, building expertise in financial analysis and capital markets.

She later joined IHS Towers in 2017 as a Senior Business Analyst, gaining experience in corporate strategy and operational analysis.

In 2018, she moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, where she worked in the Strategy Consulting unit. She progressed from Assistant Manager to Manager within the advisory practice, leading projects focused on business strategy, operating models, feasibility studies, and financial analysis.

Her work at PwC spanned multiple sectors, including financial services and agriculture, where she handled business transformation, restructuring, and strategic planning engagements.

Nnake also had early exposure to corporate and professional services through internships at Sterling Bank in strategy planning and KPMG Professional Services, where she worked as an auditor.

More details

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos Business School and a First-Class degree in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University.

She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and has completed executive training in public policy at Harvard University.

Her academic profile also includes executive education at IESE Business School, as well as participation in the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) programme at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, where she focused on global food and agribusiness systems.

What you should know

The appointment of Nnake is part of a broader set of key appointments approved by Governor Soludo to strengthen the state’s executive team.

Other appointments include Barr. Ngozi Iwouno as Head of Service, Barr. Joachin Peters Anetoh as Principal Secretary to the Governor, and Dr Ben Nwankwo as Chief of Staff.

Also appointed are Prof Frank-Collins Okafor as State Chief of Protocol, Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN) as Attorney-General, and Mr Christian Aburime as Chief Press Secretary.

Additional appointments include Dr Vincent Egbuna Okechi as Deputy Chief of Staff, Ms Ngozi Lucy Okoye as Deputy State Chief of Protocol, and Dr Godwin Nnadozie as Special Adviser on Medicals and Pharmaceuticals.

Others are Ms Chinwe Okoli as Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation and CEO of the Solution Innovation District, Prof (Engr) Ebuka Nwankwo as Special Adviser on Special Projects and Director of Project Evaluation and Monitoring, and Mr Ken Emeakayi as Special Adviser on Community Security.