The Governments of Finland and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Digitalisation and Innovation, with a focus on cybersecurity amid a reported rise in cyberattacks in Nigeria.

The MoU was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Isime Esene, Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy.

The agreement was signed in Abuja on 23 March between Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, and Mr Jarno Syrjälä, Under-Secretary of State (International Trade) at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the MoU seeks to strengthen the framework for collaboration in “key areas such as digital government, emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, innovation ecosystems, and capacity building.”

The ministry noted that the development reflects both countries’ shared ambition to leverage digital transformation as a driver of sustainable economic growth, efficient public services, and inclusive innovation.

Commenting on the development, Dr Bosun Tijani stated:

“Today’s MoU signing marks an important step in strengthening the partnership between our two countries as we work to build a more inclusive, innovation-driven digital economy. This agreement is a significant next step following our engagements in Helsinki in February, where we met with key stakeholders, including Finnvera and Finnfund, and held productive discussions on advancing collaboration around digital infrastructure, the Data Exchange Platform, and opportunities for Finnish participation in Project BRIDGE.”

He added that the government remains confident that this partnership will unlock meaningful opportunities for both countries, enabling them to leverage digital transformation as a catalyst for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

“Finland is very pleased to deepen its partnership with Nigeria in building resilient, secure, and human-centric digital societies,” said Under-Secretary of State Jarno Syrjälä.

Syrjälä noted that digitalisation is most effective when it empowers people, strengthens trust, and creates new opportunities for innovation.

He added that Nigeria is a key partner for Finland in Africa, and that the MoU provides a strong basis for concrete cooperation between both countries’ governments, institutions, and private sectors.

“Together, we can advance digital solutions that are interoperable, future-fit, and beneficial to both our nations,” he said.

According to the ministry, the MoU complements ongoing Finland–Nigeria cooperation in the digital sector, including Finland’s lead role in the EU’s Team Europe Initiative on support for digital public services and the advancement of inclusive digital skills in Nigeria.

The programme, implemented by Finland’s development agency HAUS in consortium with Estonia’s development agency ESTDEV, is aligned with Nigeria’s digital transformation strategy.

What you should know

The rising wave of cyberattacks against Nigerian organisations has become a major concern for the government.

Nigerian organisations recorded the highest number of cyberattacks in Africa in January 2026, averaging 4,701 attacks per organisation per week.

This is according to the latest Global Threat Intelligence Report by Check Point Research.

The figure represents a 12 per cent year-on-year increase and a rise from 4,622 weekly attacks recorded in December 2025, underscoring intensifying cyber pressure on Africa’s largest economy.

The most targeted sectors across Africa were government, financial services, and consumer goods and services—industries that manage sensitive citizen data, financial transactions, and critical supply chains.

In response, Nairametrics reported that the government plans to roll out a new cybersecurity framework this year to curb rising AI-driven cyberattacks on banks, businesses, and government agencies.

According to the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa, the framework—expected to be implemented later this year—will require organisations operating in Nigeria to meet minimum cybersecurity spending thresholds.