Lagos, Nigeria. March 20, 2026 – Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service marketing communications consultancy firms, has once again proved its mettle as an agency to reckon with, not only in Nigeria but also across the continent by winning another award at the 2026 Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement (SABRE) Awards recently held in South Africa.

Indigo won in the Industrial/Manufacturing category for its impactful ‘Women on Wheels’ campaign executed for Lafarge Africa Plc. The award-winning ‘Women on Wheels’ campaign was designed to challenge gender stereotypes and promote inclusivity within the industrial and manufacturing sector, while amplifying Lafarge Africa’s commitment to empowering women through innovative and purpose-driven initiatives.

Last year, the agency emerged as the winner for its effective communication strategy and execution on the Nigerian Breweries Plc Rights Issue.

Commenting on the win, the Managing Director/CEO, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, explained that the success of the campaign was driven by a shared vision between the agency and Lafarge Africa Plc, noting that the win reflects the agency’s long-standing commitment to delivering impactful and purpose-driven campaigns that go beyond traditional communications.

Abimbola added that such recognitions serve as both validation and motivation for the agency to continue pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and delivering innovative solutions that create real value for clients and society at large.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our ‘Women on Wheels’ campaign. This win is a testament to our consistency and dedication to breaking new ground by relentlessly pushing bold ideas, building impactful collaborations, and fostering strong partnerships. We are proud of the impact this campaign has created and grateful to our clients for trusting us to bring this vision to life,” he said.

Abimbola also commended the Integrated Indigo team for their creativity, passion, and resilience, noting that the award reflects the collective effort of a team committed to excellence and innovation.

“I would like to celebrate our incredible team for their commitment and drive. This achievement belongs to every individual who contributed to making this campaign a success. We remain focused on pushing boundaries, delivering value, and continuing to create meaningful impact for our clients and the communities we serve,” he added.

As it celebrates this milestone, Integrated Indigo reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions, pushing boundaries, and creating campaigns that generate lasting impact.

The 2026 Africa SABRE Awards shortlist includes more than 120 campaigns, selected from over 500 entries in this year’s competition, which recognises Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders. The 2026 Africa SABRE Awards took place on March 17 in South Africa.