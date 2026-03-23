Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to integrate anti-Ponzi scheme campaigns into the NYSC programme, targeting improved financial literacy among young Nigerians.

This development was disclosed in a joint statement issued by both institutions on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The initiative aims to equip corps members with the knowledge to identify fraudulent investment schemes while encouraging participation in legitimate financial markets.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will embed anti-Ponzi education into the NYSC’s Education and Enlightenment Community Development Service (CDS) programme.

What they are saying:

SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, stated that the partnership underscores the Commission’s commitment to building a financially aware younger population. He highlighted the strategic role of NYSC members in extending financial literacy across the country.

“We have NYSC members at the SEC in the range of 160–180, and there is no other institution in this country that can boast of that. It shows our commitment to the NYSC scheme.”

“We believe that we can train them for the market, for the nation, and for themselves. There is no corps member who has gone through the NYSC scheme at the SEC who has regretted it.”

“For all of them, we consider them as staff of the SEC. If we train and mould them well, they will be better ambassadors of the SEC in the outside world.”

Agama added that the initiative will address the growing threat of Ponzi schemes while promoting long-term investment discipline among Nigerian youths.

More insights:

Under the agreement, both institutions have outlined specific responsibilities to ensure effective nationwide implementation of the programme.

The collaboration leverages institutional strengths to deliver structured financial education across communities.

The SEC will develop educational materials, training modules, and provide updated content on capital market operations and safe investment practices.

It will fund and support the training of selected corps members and NYSC officials who will serve as facilitators.

The NYSC will integrate anti-Ponzi education into its CDS framework through workshops, orientation sessions, and awareness campaigns.

Corps members will act as peer educators, extending financial literacy to local communities.

The programme targets young and inexperienced investors who are more susceptible to Ponzi schemes. Increased awareness is expected to boost trust in regulated investment channels.

The NYSC’s nationwide structure provides an efficient platform for scaling investor education.

NYSC Director-General, Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, described the MoU as a strategic milestone and noted that it aligns with the scheme’s youth development objectives.

What you should know:

The SEC’s engagement with the NYSC is part of a wider effort to curb investment fraud and deepen financial literacy across Nigeria. Ponzi schemes have remained a persistent risk, particularly among younger investors with limited financial knowledge.

Ponzi schemes continue to pose significant risks, especially to inexperienced investors.

Financial education is increasingly being embedded into national programmes to promote informed decision-making.

The NYSC platform offers nationwide reach, making it a key channel for grassroots awareness.

Improved investor knowledge is expected to strengthen confidence in regulated financial markets.

The partnership also includes mechanisms for tracking progress, sharing data, and assessing impact across all Local Government Areas.

Both organisations will collaborate on nationwide sensitisation using digital platforms, traditional media, and grassroots outreach.

By targeting young graduates and first-time earners, the initiative seeks to curb investment fraud and vulnerability to fraudulent schemes through early education and nationwide sensitisation.