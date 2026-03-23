Lion Hospitality Partners (LHP), a leading entertainment, hospitality, retail and restaurant conglomerate, has announced a strategic partnership with Tantalizers Plc aimed at revitalising select outlets in Lagos through a scalable multi-outlet restaurant development model designed to modernise Nigeria’s quick service dining experience.

The collaboration combines LHP’s operational and lifestyle hospitality expertise with the nationwide brand recognition of Tantalizers to expand modern quick service dining experiences in key urban markets, beginning with select locations in Lagos.

Established in 1997, Tantalizers is one of Nigeria’s foremost quick service restaurant brands, known for delivering quality meals and customer-focused service through a network of over thirty (30) outlets nationwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Charles Ifidion, Deputy Managing Director of Tantalizers Plc, expressed confidence in LHP’s ability to revitalise the brand and reposition it for sustainable growth.

A Director of Tantalizers Plc, Dr. Israel Ovirih also highlighted the strength of LHP’s leadership team in driving the transformation initiative, noting the strong industry experience within the group and the growth track record of Adebayo Adedeji at Wakanow.

Another member Kayode Ariyo further encouraged the LHP team to leverage technology as a key driver for scaling the LHP-Tantalizers Franchising business and improving its operational efficiency.

Responding on behalf of LHP’s leadership, Adebayo Adedeji, Founder and Chairman of Lion Hospitality Partners, said the partnership presents an opportunity to reposition the Tantalizers brand for a new generation of consumers, especially Gen-Z.

“Tantalizers is an iconic Nigerian brand with deep market recognition. Our focus is to revitalise the brand by combining its legacy with modern hospitality standards, improved customer experience and scalable retail expansion. We are starting with select outlets in Lagos as we build a model that can support sustainable growth across the country,” he said.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Gbolahan Faniran, Chief Strategy Officer of Lion Hospitality Partners, and Adebayo Abe, Chief Executive Officer

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organisations to drive innovation, accelerate expansion and deliver enhanced customer experiences within Nigeria’s quick service restaurant industry.