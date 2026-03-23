The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the duration of the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from two hours to four hours, while also commencing the printing of notification slips for candidates.

The board disclosed this in a statement, noting that the adjustment is aimed at giving candidates more time to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment ahead of the main examination.

The mock examination is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

What they are saying

According to JAMB, the adjustment is designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

“Accordingly, two Mock UTME sessions will be held on Saturday, 28th March 2026, to provide candidates with sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination. Candidates will participate in both sessions consecutively. First Session: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Second Session: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Candidates are therefore advised to take note of the extended duration for the 2026 Mock UTME,”they stated

More insights

The board also announced that candidates who indicated interest in the mock examination can begin printing their notification slips from Monday, March 23, 2026.

Candidates are required to visit the official JAMB website and select the “2-Session 2026 Mock Slip Printing” option, after which they can input their registration number to access and print their slips.

All registered candidates have been advised to print their slips early and locate their assigned examination centres within their chosen towns ahead of the exam date.

JAMB also stated that candidates who indicated interest in the mock examination are required to sit for it, warning that failure to do so may attract consequences.

What you should know

The Mock UTME is an optional examination introduced by the board to help candidates familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment ahead of the main UTME.

It also allows the board to test its systems and examination centres to ensure they function properly before the main exercise, so as to reduce technical issues on exam day.

Nairametrics earlier reported that a total of 2,243,816 candidates registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide, with Lagos (321,814), Kaduna (303,498), FCT-Abuja (302,963), and Ogun (137,156) leading the list of states with the highest number of registrants.

The board projected N23.8 billion in internally generated revenue for 2026, an increase of N4 billion from its 2025 target, with N6 billion to be remitted to the Federation Account as operating surplus.

Ahead of the 2026 UTME, JAMB created 1,000 examination centres nationwide, up from fewer than 800 in 2025, to improve access and logistics for candidates.

The board remitted a total of N1,570,671,200 to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.