The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has projected N23.8 billion in internally generated revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year, representing a N4 billion increase from its 2025 target.

The projection was presented on Wednesday to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund as part of the board’s 2026 budget estimates.

The presentation was delivered by Dr. Muftau Bello, a director in the office of the Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede.

What JAMB said

According to the board, N6 billion from the projected revenue will be remitted to the Federation Account as operating surplus.

“A total of N30.6bn budget profile is proposed by JAMB in 2026, out of which N23.8bn is to be generated internally, and N6 billion remitted into the Federation Account as operating surplus for the year,” Bello told lawmakers.

The agency also reported its 2025 performance, stating that it generated N18.5 billion as IGR and remitted N4 billion to the Federation Account.

On preparations for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), JAMB disclosed that it has created 1,000 examination centres nationwide, up from fewer than 800 used in 2025.

The expansion is intended to improve access and ease logistics for candidates across the country.

More details

Members of the committee, chaired by Muntari Dandutse, commended the board for its financial performance and operational expansion.

However, Senator Yohanna Amos (Adamawa North) urged the board to further reduce the UTME examination fee, currently set at N3,500.

In response, the board noted that the fee had previously been N5,000 before it was reduced to the current rate under the registrar’s leadership.

What you should know

The board disclosed that as of February 17, 2026, more than 1.5 million candidates had successfully registered.

The 2026 UTME is to be held nationwide from April 16 to April 25, 2026.

Despite a daily registration capacity of 100,000 candidates, centres nationwide are operating at roughly 30% capacity, indicating that many prospective candidates have yet to complete registration.

The Board also stressed that there will be no extension of the registration deadline, as the UTME schedule is part of a nationally coordinated examination calendar agreed upon by all examination bodies in Nigeria.

In a separate compliance measure ahead of the 2026 registration cycle, JAMB mandated the use of Microsoft Camera systems at accredited CBT centres to strengthen identity verification and curb impersonation and image-blending malpractice observed during previous examinations.