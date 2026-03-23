The Inspector-General of Police and Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, have commenced moves to settle and discontinue an alleged criminal defamation and cyberstalking case arising from a petition by fellow actress, Mercy Johnson.

The legal teams of the parties announced their plans to settle before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Recall that the court had previously granted Okorie N5 million bail in January following her re-arraignment on a seven-count charge under the Cybercrimes Act, which she denied.

What they are saying

At the resumed trial proceedings on Monday, counsel to the IGP, Odinaka C., informed the court that the parties had begun settlement talks.

“Parties have commenced settlement, and we are trying to reach an amicable resolution,” he said.

Okorie’s lawyer, W.I. Okereke, corroborated the prosecution’s submission, stating that “parties have resolved to settle this matter out of court.”

After hearing from the parties, the judge described their remarks as “very encouraging” and advised them to ensure that the matter is settled.

He subsequently granted the prosecution’s oral application for adjournment in place of proceeding with the trial.

The court fixed April 21, 2026, for a report on settlement.

In a letter to the Director, Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), by Maverick Solicitors, signed by Mercy Johnson’s legal representative, Barrister A. Agbi, and dated March 18, 2025, seen by Nairametrics and titled “Re: Withdrawal of Petition Against Angela Okorie and Discontinuation of Amended Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2025,” the firm urged the withdrawal of the pending matter.

“Pursuant to fresh instructions received from our client, Mrs. Mercy Johnson Okojie, and in the exercise of her magnanimity following earnest and concerted appeals from well-meaning and influential individuals, including her husband’s political associates, we hereby formally request the immediate withdrawal of the petition dated May 14, 2025, against Angela Okorie and the discontinuation of the amended charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/278/2025, together with all investigations and proceedings arising therefrom as they relate to her,” the letter partly reads.

The solicitors also appreciated the NPF-NCCC team and officers directly involved in the case for their intervention.

What you should know

The development and the planned withdrawal of the charge add to a growing list of prosecutions under the Cybercrimes Act, which has become one of the most cited pieces of legislation in Nigeria’s digital space.

In March 2024, social media activist Okoli Chioma was charged in Anambra State for allegedly publishing false claims about a businessman’s private life on Facebook.

The post was deemed harmful to his reputation, marking one of the early tests of the amended law.

In July 2024, popular comedian and skit maker Trinity Guy was arraigned after posting a prank video authorities described as “misleading and capable of inciting public disorder.” Though later granted bail, his case sparked debates on whether satire should fall within cybercrime regulation.

Journalists have also faced scrutiny under the Act. In September 2024, Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was briefly detained for alleged violations linked to online reporting.

Civil society groups argued that the government and its law enforcement agencies risk using the Cybercrimes Act as a backdoor to stifle press freedom.

Similarly, in October 2024, Enugu-based activist Chuka Nnamdi was arrested and charged over posts critical of state government officials.

His case drew attention from international human rights organisations, which warned against weaponising cybercrime legislation against political opponents and dissenting voices.

Nairametrics reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) recently called on President Bola Tinubu to halt the alleged use of the Cybercrimes Act to harass and detain journalists, critics, and citizens exercising their right to free expression online.