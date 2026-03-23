Unilever Nigeria Plc released its Audited financial results for the year ended 31st December, 2025, reporting a turnover of N214 billion which represents 43% increase from N150 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. Gross profit rose 62% to N90 billion, while Net Profit doubled to N32 billion, up from N15 billion in the same period in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, stated, “Our strong full-year performance reflects a business that is sharper, faster, and built to win. This momentum stems from focusing our resources on our power brands such as Knorr, Vaseline, Close Up, Pepsodent, and Rexona.

These iconic brands continue to anchor our growth and benefit from structural tailwinds across the categories we operate in. Our disciplined approach reinforces Unilever’s collective intent to build a simpler, sharper organisation with a future ready portfolio and brands that drive desirability at scale.”

He further highlighted how the current business model translates to better value for consumers. He noted, “we have revamped our operations by embedding clarity, accountability and speed into the heart of our operations. We are now better positioned to innovate and serve the millions of Nigerian households who use our products daily. We have strengthened our ‘play to win’ culture, where excellence in innovation and execution is non-negotiable. We are committed to a culture of discipline that relentlessly improves our cost structures and elevates the overall consumer experience.”

With over 100 years of manufacturing heritage in Nigeria, every Unilever product carries a legacy of innovation and trust. Through its portfolio of beloved brands, Unilever restates its commitment to Brighten Everyday Life for All.