Nigeria’s future homes need to be self-powered and equipped for electric vehicle (EV) integration to stay relevant as residents’ energy and mobility needs evolve.

Festus Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), gave this guidance in a statement on Saturday ahead of the organisation’s upcoming 20th show.

He noted that homes built without these features may struggle to meet modern expectations, particularly as the electricity supply remains unreliable and interest in EVs continues to grow.

What they are saying

Adebayo emphasised that the housing sector must adopt forward-looking strategies, as traditional designs focusing solely on basic structures are no longer sufficient.

“The future of housing is no longer just about providing shelter. It is about delivering complete living systems that integrate energy, mobility, technology and affordability. Developers can begin to build homes that are ready for the future, not just suitable for today,” Adebayo said.

“In the near future, homeowners will not only ask about water and electricity—they will ask if they can charge their vehicles at home. Developers who anticipate this shift can meet rising demand and stay ahead of the market.”

The statement highlighted that integrating energy, mobility, and technology into home design is becoming an essential expectation for modern homeowners.

More insights

Developers were encouraged to adopt practical measures that ensure homes remain functional and sustainable amid Nigeria’s evolving residential landscape.

Install solar-powered systems with battery storage to provide reliable electricity even during grid outages.

Include EV-ready infrastructure, such as charging points and upgraded electrical systems, to accommodate the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

Use modular and prefabricated construction to reduce costs and speed up delivery timelines.

Design integrated communities that combine living, work, and commercial spaces, while exploring financing options like rent-to-own schemes to improve affordability.

Adebayo stressed that these steps can help the housing sector remain aligned with global trends and local demand.

Why this matters

The push for self-powered, EV-ready homes comes amid ongoing electricity supply challenges in Nigeria.

For example, just days ago, scheduled maintenance and upgrades, including work on the 132 kilovolt GIS substation at Amuwo, were announced to continue until July 30, 2026, temporarily affecting areas such as Old Ojo Road, Ijesha Express, Jakande, Amukoko, and Hongxing.

In March, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced a three-day planned outage in Lekki to enable network upgrades.

Many power generation companies have shut down due to a mounting N6.8 trillion debt, limiting their ability to maintain operations and secure gas supply.

Outstanding debts as of February further threaten electricity reliability, affecting generation and distribution across the country.

What you should know

Electric vehicles are gradually gaining traction among Nigerian drivers, particularly in urban areas with structured commutes. However, adoption is still modest, with affordability and infrastructure challenges limiting wider use.

Most personal EV owners charge at home or work, using AC charging between 7 kilowatts and 11 kilowatts for smaller batteries, while DC fast charging can bring larger batteries from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in under an hour.

Battery longevity, access to charging, and electricity reliability remain key factors influencing EV adoption.

EV prices range from N12 million to N22 million for compact sedans, N55 million for mid-size SUVs, to N200 million for premium models, limiting access for many buyers.

Government support, including import duty and VAT exemptions, alongside initiatives like the National Energy Transition Plan and National Automotive Industry Development Plan, is helping improve accessibility and encourage local assembly.