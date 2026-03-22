Nigeria’s real estate market has rapidly evolved into one of the country’s most consequential economic sectors.

Following recent national accounts rebasing, the industry’s valuation climbed to approximately N41.3 trillion in 2024, placing it as the third‑largest contributor to GDP behind trade and crop production and ahead of traditionally dominant sectors such as telecommunications and crude petroleum.

This surge reflects an expanded formal property market, rising urbanisation and increased demand for residential, commercial and infrastructure assets.

Despite its scale, the country faces a persistent housing shortfall.

The Federal Government had disclosed that approximately 15.2 million housing units across Nigeria were structurally inadequate.

The assessment applied the Household Crowding Index, Adequate Housing Index, and Composite Index Methodology, using data from the NPC, NBS, CBN, and other housing institutions, aligned with World Bank standards.

Against this backdrop, more women are founding and leading influential real estate companies, steering landmark projects, and expanding businesses across Nigeria and beyond.

These leaders are redefining industry norms, demonstrating that expertise, vision, and operational excellence are not limited by gender.

This feature is not a ranking, but a spotlight on women who have founded or helm top real estate companies with at least a decade of market presence, credible track records, and offices or projects nationally or internationally.

In honor of Women’s Month, we showcase the achievements, impact, and leadership of these women, who are shaping Nigeria’s built environment and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs in the real estate sector.