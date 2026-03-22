Nigeria’s real estate market has rapidly evolved into one of the country’s most consequential economic sectors.
Following recent national accounts rebasing, the industry’s valuation climbed to approximately N41.3 trillion in 2024, placing it as the third‑largest contributor to GDP behind trade and crop production and ahead of traditionally dominant sectors such as telecommunications and crude petroleum.
This surge reflects an expanded formal property market, rising urbanisation and increased demand for residential, commercial and infrastructure assets.
Despite its scale, the country faces a persistent housing shortfall.
The Federal Government had disclosed that approximately 15.2 million housing units across Nigeria were structurally inadequate.
The assessment applied the Household Crowding Index, Adequate Housing Index, and Composite Index Methodology, using data from the NPC, NBS, CBN, and other housing institutions, aligned with World Bank standards.
Against this backdrop, more women are founding and leading influential real estate companies, steering landmark projects, and expanding businesses across Nigeria and beyond.
These leaders are redefining industry norms, demonstrating that expertise, vision, and operational excellence are not limited by gender.
This feature is not a ranking, but a spotlight on women who have founded or helm top real estate companies with at least a decade of market presence, credible track records, and offices or projects nationally or internationally.
In honor of Women’s Month, we showcase the achievements, impact, and leadership of these women, who are shaping Nigeria’s built environment and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs in the real estate sector.
Saadiya is a seasoned executive in property development and management, serving as Managing Director and CEO of Urban Shelter Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading property development companies.
With over 15 years of progressive leadership experience, she has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and operational excellence since 2009.
Urban Shelter Limited, established in 1991, specializes in residential, commercial, and retail developments across Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, and Niger states.
The company has delivered over 5,000 residential units, 7,000 commercial units, 150km of internal roads, and more than 200,000 sqm of green recreational spaces, developing entire neighborhoods such as Kado, Kubwa, and Katampe.
Saadiya has led transformative change at Urban Shelter, including a major repositioning in 2015 that strengthened the company’s leadership in the Nigerian real estate sector.
Her management style focuses on operational efficiency, financial performance, and nurturing talent, turning high-potential staff into innovative and results-driven leaders.
Under her leadership, Urban Shelter has completed over 200 projects, sold thousands of properties, partnered with more than 145 affiliates, and made significant contributions to the national economy through job creation, supply chain impact, and community initiatives, including training and scholarship schemes for over 30 students.
Saadiya holds an MSc in Finance and Development from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London
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