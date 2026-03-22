The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has successfully exported 456,000 tonnes of refined petroleum products through 12 cargoes lifted by international traders.

According to industry sources, the shipments, comprising Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), were delivered to multiple African destinations, including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo.

The development comes after the refinery reached its nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in February.

The products were sold on a Free on Board (FOB) basis to international traders, who handled deliveries to the respective export destinations.

What they are saying

Industry sources say the milestone shows the refinery’s ability to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand while also scaling exports to regional markets.

According to them, with its increased capacity, the Dangote refinery is now positioned as a major supplier of refined petroleum products across Africa, marking a shift in Nigeria’s role from a net importer of fuel to a growing exporter.

It was gathered that the refinery is also supplying Euro 5 standard gasoline and diesel, offering higher-quality fuel alternatives to markets that have historically relied on lower-grade imports.

Get up to speed

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Dangote refinery is witnessing a surge in inquiries from African countries seeking fuel supplies following disruptions caused by the Iran war.

According to Bloomberg, several governments are scrambling to secure alternative sources of refined petroleum products.

Officials and stakeholders say the surge in demand reflects concerns over fuel availability rather than pricing, as countries prioritise energy security.

Governments are also taking steps to diversify supply sources to mitigate risks associated with Middle East disruptions.

About 75% of the refinery’s output is reserved for Nigeria, while the remaining capacity is available for export.

South Africa is seeking a 12-month standard supply contract with Nigeria, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Around 75% of refined fuel imports in East and southern Africa come from the Middle East, according to energy consultancy CITAC.

What you should know

In February, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced it reached its full designed capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), making it the first refinery globally to achieve full nameplate capacity in a single train of that scale.

The refinery said the milestone was achieved following the optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block, further strengthening steady-state operations at Africa’s largest oil refining facility.

Meanwhile, West Africa, in particular, has long been considered a destination for substandard fuel products, but the emergence of large-scale refining capacity in Nigeria is expected to change that narrative.

By supplying neighbouring countries, the Dangote refinery is expected to enhance energy security across West, East, and Central Africa.

Proximity to supply is also expected to reduce logistics costs and minimise delays associated with long-distance fuel imports, while easing pricing pressures in regional markets.