Nigeria’s economy in 2025 remained heavily concentrated around a handful of dominant sectors that together account for the bulk of national output.

Industries such as trade, agriculture, real estate, and telecommunications remained at the center of economic activity, reflecting both the size of Nigeria’s consumer market and the country’s evolving service-driven growth pattern.

According to GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the top 10 largest sectors of the Nigerian economy generated a combined N331.50 trillion in nominal GDP in 2025, accounting for 76.88% of the country’s total economic output of N431.18 trillion.

This concentration reflects how a relatively small group of industries continue to drive Nigeria’s economic activity, shaping employment, investment flows, and fiscal revenues.

On a broader level, Nigeria’s nominal Gross Domestic Product rose to N431.18 trillion in 2025, an 18.25% increase, compared with N364.62 trillion recorded in 2024, reflecting stronger price effects, sectoral expansion, and increased economic activity across key industries.

Quarterly data also suggests that economic activity strengthened toward the end of the year, with several sectors recording their highest output levels in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The concentration of output in a few sectors also exposes the economy to sector-specific shocks, particularly in trade and agriculture.

Nigeria’s 10 largest sectors by nominal GDP — 2025