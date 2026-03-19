Nigeria-based tax compliance startup, TaxStreem, has officially launched its platform, designed to embed tax compliance directly into the everyday financial workflows of businesses.

Launching first in Nigeria, with plans to expand across Africa, the platform aims to simplify tax compliance for micro, small, and mid-sized businesses that often struggle with fragmented financial records, complex regulations, and manual filing processes.

TaxStreem was founded by Kelechi Ibe, a tax lawyer and advisor with more than a decade of experience advising businesses on taxation law and compliance at leading firms, including Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, KPMG, and global law firm Latham & Watkins, alongside Sam Ayo, a Senior AI and Machine Learning Engineer with experience building financial, compliance, and regulatory intelligence systems and MLOps infrastructure, and a Fellow of the Artificial Intelligence Board of America.

Together, the founders are building what they describe as regulatory and compliance infrastructure for the next generation of African businesses, beginning with tax.

At its core, TaxStreem integrates the tools businesses already rely on- including bank accounts, email, accounting software, and WhatsApp Business allowing transaction data to flow automatically into the platform.

Once connected, TaxStreem generates a unified financial dashboard showing business inflows, outflows, and the tax obligations associated with each transaction.

For businesses with less digitised operations, transaction data can also be uploaded manually through structured templates, ensuring that organisations of different sizes and operational maturity can adopt the platform easily.

This approach allows micro businesses, which often rely on external consultants for their first tax filings, and mid-sized businesses managing multiple spreadsheets, accounting tools, and advisors to handle compliance through a single system designed specifically for Nigerian tax rules.

At the heart of the TaxStreem platform is proprietary tax intelligence built specifically on Nigerian tax law and regulatory frameworks, enabling the system to detect tax obligations associated with business transactions automatically and with explainability.

The platform analyses transaction descriptions, product categories, invoice details, and financial records to determine:

Which taxes apply to each transaction

Whether a transaction qualifies for exemptions

Why specific tax obligations are triggered

To further simplify the compliance process, the platform includes Martina, an AI-powered tax assistant that helps business owners understand tax requirements through simplified explanations and real-time responses to common tax questions. Martina also delivers insights and intelligence about the business’s operations for better decision-making

The company says the assistant is designed to make complex tax regulations easier for entrepreneurs and business managers to understand without requiring deep expertise in taxation.

According to Ibe, this proprietary intelligence is what differentiates TaxStreem from conventional tax software.

“Businesses often struggle to understand what to pay, where to pay, and how to organise their financial records properly. We built TaxStreem to remove that complexity by embedding compliance into the systems businesses already use to operate.”

While the system automates the detection and calculation of tax obligations, it also maintains human oversight, allowing accountants and tax professionals to review transactions that require additional clarification or interpretation.

Beyond calculating taxes, TaxStreem completes the full compliance cycle by filing taxes directly with relevant federal and state tax authorities. This eliminates the need for businesses to navigate multiple government portals or manually prepare filings. The platform also automatically stores compliance records and filing documentation, ensuring businesses maintain audit-ready records whenever required.

TaxStreem also includes invoicing tools designed to strengthen compliance across supply chains. Businesses can generate tax-compliant invoices for customers, while vendors can upload invoices through a dedicated portal where submissions are automatically reviewed and flagged if they do not meet tax compliance requirements.

Speaking on the necessity of TaxStreem and the underlying technology, TaxStreem Co-Founder and CTO, Sam Ayo, said:

“Finance, compliance, and regulatory systems are gradually evolving toward platforms driven by transaction intelligence. Yet tax compliance today still relies heavily on manual interpretation of complex rules across invoices and financial transactions.“

He added:

“At TaxStreem, we built the system differently. Whether it’s an industrial equipment supplier in Lagos issuing large procurement invoices, a trader in Idumota processing hundreds of daily transactions, or a financial institution moving billions through its systems, the underlying challenge is the same: every transaction carries tax implications that must be interpreted correctly.

TaxStreem embeds that intelligence directly into every financial workflow. Instead of businesses manually navigating layers of regulation, the system continuously evaluates transactions and enforces compliance as part of the process itself.”

The company’s launch comes at a time when tax compliance across Nigeria is expected to expand significantly. According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS, now known as the Nigeria Revenue Service), there were over 1.2 million active taxpayers in the past year, a number expected to grow as regulatory enforcement increases and governments across Africa expand their tax bases.

TaxStreem is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer supporting this transition toward a more tax-compliant business environment.

Beyond serving businesses directly, the company also plans to offer its compliance infrastructure to fintech companies, digital banks, and financial platforms seeking to embed tax compliance into their own products. This would enable financial platforms to evolve into full operating systems for business finance, with tax compliance built directly into their services.

Looking ahead, TaxStreem’s ambitions extend beyond Nigeria.

The company plans to expand across African markets while broadening its platform into a comprehensive financial operating system designed to help businesses manage taxation, compliance, and financial operations seamlessly.

With regulatory reforms accelerating across African economies, the company believes the platform arrives at a critical moment. As governments seek greater transparency and businesses increasingly adopt digital financial systems, compliance infrastructure is emerging as one of the most important building blocks of Africa’s next generation of business growth, and TaxStreem is positioning itself as the expert-built platform to usher in this new order.