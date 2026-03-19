CapitalSage Technology, an integrated digital financial services group committed to advancing inclusive financial growth across Africa, has encouraged women within its workforce to step confidently into leadership roles and take greater ownership of their professional journeys.

The message was delivered during the organisation’s International Women’s Day event, which brought together employees and senior executives for a reflective session focused on confidence, performance, and intentional career development.

The event also marked the introduction of a new internal mentorship programme aimed at supporting younger female professionals through structured guidance from more experienced women across the organisation.

In her opening remarks, Dr Yemisi Shittu, Group Executive Director at CapitalSage Holdings, emphasised the need to intentionally develop women who are not only technically sound but also emotionally intelligent and self-aware.

She explained that qualities such as emotional maturity, resilience, and the ability to build meaningful relationships are essential for navigating complex workplace environments and evolving into impactful leaders.

A key moment during the session was a panel discussion moderated by Olabisi Ogebe, Head of Business at Tiki, a subsidiary of CapitalSage Technology. The discussion featured leaders including Yvonne Akintomide, Managing Director of Regius Asset Management; Simisola Ojumu, Managing Director of Regius Capital; and Dr Moyosore Odeniyi, Group Head, Audit at CapitalSage Holdings, who shared practical lessons from their professional experiences.

The panellists urged younger professionals to move beyond their comfort zones and continuously raise the standards they set for themselves. They also encouraged participants to actively seek guidance from experienced professionals who can offer perspective, promote self-reflection, and support intentional career decisions.

Reinforcing this direction, Mr Nath Ude, Group Chief Executive Officer of CapitalSage Technology, announced the launch of an internal mentoring initiative that will connect younger female employees with experienced professionals across the Group.

“We want our women to become trailblazers not simply because they are women, but because they are high performers who are ready to lead and make a meaningful impact,” he said.

The programme is expected to broaden professional exposure, strengthen confidence, and equip participants with the tools needed to navigate their careers more effectively.

The event closed with a renewed sense of purpose among attendees, who were encouraged to take deliberate ownership of their growth and approach future opportunities with greater clarity and confidence.

About CapitalSage Technology Group

CapitalSage Technology Group builds and operates technology platforms that power payments, remittance, and digital financial services for businesses and consumers. The Group focuses on solving real operational and infrastructure challenges across financial services, combining technology, execution discipline, and strong governance to deliver reliable, scalable systems.

With a growing portfolio of products across its subsidiaries, CapitalSage Technology is committed to building institutions, not just products. It seeks to prioritise system resilience, service consistency, and long-term value creation. Its approach is rooted in practical innovation, ensuring that every platform is designed to perform reliably in real market conditions.