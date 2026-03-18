After breaking out of a recent triangle pattern, XRP is once again on the move higher, making its way toward $1.85.

Crypto analyst Ali Charts points to on-chain and price data that highlights the breakout coinciding with roughly 200 million XRP accumulated by large holders over the last two weeks.

This comes as XRP looks to capitalize on recent positive price action in a broader crypto market that continues to keep a close tab on whale movements and key levels.

What the data is saying

Ali Charts identified a technical breakout on XRP when he tweeted a chart on X at the 4-hour timeframe, which showed the token emerging from a triangle pattern, with a measured price target from the breakout zone of $1.85.

Published on the 17th of March, 2026, his post is based on price structure and measured move calculations taken straight from the chart that he posted.

In the tweet, Ali wrote on X, “$XRP is breaking out of this triangle! Target: $1.85” next to a chart that shows intersecting trendlines and the price target.

Ali’s analysis also notes on-chain data, with large XRP holders having added about 200M tokens over the past two weeks per Santiment.

This reads net of what high-balance addresses have added to their stashes, not total market volume, and comes from the kind of dashboards he’s often pointed to in previous whale-activity stories.

Both points thus qualify Ali’s prediction as part technical breakout, part measurable large holder accumulation, rather than pure speculation.

Get up to speed

XRP began March trading around $1.30, where it remained for the most part. Prices continued to fluctuate within a triangle pattern. Throughout the month, the token kept forming higher highs and higher lows, which led to the tightening of the pattern that prepared traders to monitor the breakout.

Beginning from the $1.30 space, XRP rose as each pullback discovered support somewhat over the last one, which shows a compressing arrangement as opposed to flat sideways activity.

As of 15 March, that solid bid evolved further, breaking the price from the triangle and up to around $1.60 before some shortterm selling.

XRP subsequently fell back to some $1.46, a level that traders currently regard as local support.

Price action moved from early consolidation near $1.30 to a breakout, followed by a $1.46 retest that reinforced support.

What you should know

Apart from the short-term triangle play, XRP is now inside a bigger structure some analysts and data have been mapping for years. Meanwhile, ETF flows and technicals are beginning to reflect that interest in the coin is perking up again.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel has tweeted that “XRP Multi-Year Triangle Breakout CONFIRMED. Measured Move Target: $50 For The Next Bull Run,” placing current price action inside a long pattern he has followed for years.

According to Sosovalue, as of March 17, Total XRP spot ETF net inflows reached about $4.64M, the first net positive flow since March 4, returning these items to a net purchase position.

According to Bitget’s one-day technical analysis of XRP, an overall “Buy” signal is now displayed, with 1 Sell, 4 Buy, and 5 Neutral on oscillators and 6 Sell, 8 Buy, and 1 Neutral on moving averages. This brings a total of 7 Sell, 12 Buy, and 6 Neutral.

Looking at CoinMarketCap data from the middle of March, XRP’s market cap was roughly $88B. Fast forward to today, and it stands at the upside of $89B.

XRP’s rally reflects ETF inflows, strong technicals, and growing market scale.