The Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

What the minister said

The minister extended warm greetings and congratulations to Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice emphasised during the holy month.

He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the country.

“The federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians,” he said.

More details

The minister encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

He noted that Eid-ul-Fitr represents a period of reflection, gratitude, and compassion, urging Nigerians to uphold these values beyond the festive season.

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity and strengthening peaceful coexistence across the country.