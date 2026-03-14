The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has cautioned content creators against filming or photographing unsuspecting members of the public and sharing such content on social media without consent.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Babatunde Bamigboye, Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at the Commission.

The agency said such actions violate citizens’ rights to privacy and data protection under Nigerian law.

What the Commission said

According to the NDPC, the activities of some content creators who record unsuspecting members of the public for entertainment on social media raise serious concerns about the abuse of privacy rights.

The Commission stated that taking pictures or video footage of individuals without their knowledge and publishing them online infringes on their right to informational self-determination as guaranteed under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

“These acts violate the rights of citizens to informational self-determination as guaranteed under S.37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDP Act).

The particular case of a content creator who stands at roadsides in Lagos State to create a “reality show” of unsuspecting members of the general public raises concerns about abuse of rights in the name of entertainment.

Processing the images of people, in this circumstance, requires consent unless the creator can justify her actions under other lawful bases of data processing,” they stated

“ In any event, the data subjects involved have no expectation that their images will be captured and shared with the whole world by an unknown individual, ”they added

Preliminary findings by the Commission indicate that such actions amount to a deliberate invasion of citizens’ privacy and do not serve any public or legitimate interest.

More details

Following the development, the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, has directed social media platform owners to strengthen enforcement of their community guidelines.

The directive specifically mentioned platforms such as TikTok, X, and Meta Platforms.

According to the Commission, stronger enforcement is necessary to prevent harm to individuals through unlawful and unfair processing of personal data.

What you should know

Nigeria has witnessed a rapid rise in social media content creation as platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have made it easier for individuals to produce and distribute videos online.

The trend accelerated after the COVID-19 pandemic, when more Nigerians turned to digital platforms for entertainment and income generation. Today, short comedy skits and lifestyle videos, among others, have become common across Nigeria.

Industry data shows the sector has grown into a major digital economy segment with creators on YouTube now generating over 20 billion annual views.

According to Dataleum, a global talent accelerator, the Nigerian creators sector is worth N50 billion ($31.2 million) in 2025, making it the third-largest entertainment industry in the country.