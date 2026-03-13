Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Engr. Wilson Chiedu Agu as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its board.

The appointment, disclosed by the company on the Nigerian Exchange and approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, took effect on 3rd March 2026.

According to Wema, Engr. Agu is a serial entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience across consultancy, information technology, cybersecurity, and business development.

The board welcomed him, noting that his expertise in engineering, technology, and project development is expected to strengthen the bank’s strategic planning and decision-making.

What the disclosure is saying

Engr. Agu earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil/Structural Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990, beginning his professional journey in engineering and project management.

From 1993 to 2007, he was Partner and Resident Engineer at Project Development Consortium (PDC), overseeing projects including the structural design of Orient Bank and the National Maritime Resource Centre.

In 2000, he founded I-Sixty Nigeria Limited, a company that has delivered projects such as the NIMASA Maritime Museum, the Nigerian Navy Dockyard Museum, and renovations at eleven airports nationwide.

He served on the Governing Board of NITDA from 2013 to 2015, chairing the Committee on Standards, Guidelines and Regulations, and contributing to the National IT Policy and COBIT 5 framework implementation.

Between 2018 and 2020, he collaborated with Precise Financial Systems on banking automation solutions, supporting technology adoption and process improvement within the Nigerian financial sector.

Currently, he leads Eagle Industrial and Energy Limited, managing projects in industrial parks and free trade zones, including the Enugu Tech Market, focusing on infrastructure development and operational planning.

In 2021, he received a Professional Fellowship Doctorate (PFD) from the Institute of Corporate and Public Administration of Nigeria and is a member of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON).

Board structure

According to information from the company’s website, Wema Bank’s board includes Dr. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as Chairman, Moruf Oseni as Managing Director/CEO, and Oluwole Ajimisinmi as Deputy Managing Director.

Executive directors include Tunde Mabawonku, Segun Opeke, and Olukayode Bakare.

Non-executive directors are Abolanle Matel-Okoh, Adeyemi Adefarakan, Yewande Zaccheaus, and Yusuf Kazaure.

Independent non-executive directors include Ibiye Ekong, Bolarin Okunowo, and the newly appointed Engr. Wilson Chiedu Agu.

What you should know

For the 2025 financial year, Wema Bank reported an unaudited pre-tax profit of N222.07 billion, up 116% from N102.52 billion in 2024.

Interest income grew 63% to N577.10 billion, driven largely by a 48% increase in loans and advances to customers.

Year-to-date, the bank’s shares have risen over 25% on the Nigerian Exchange.