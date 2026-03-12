Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega is set to receive about €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) in dividends this year from fashion retail giant Inditex.

This marks the largest dividend payout he has earned from the company he co-founded more than six decades ago.

The owner of global fashion brand Zara will distribute the record payout after Inditex announced on Wednesday that it plans to increase its dividend by 4% to €1.75 per share for the year.

What they are saying

Ortega, whose daughter Marta Ortega serves as the company’s non-executive chairwoman, remains the largest shareholder with a stake of more than 59%.

The majority of this holding is controlled through his family investment vehicle, Pontegadea Inversiones.

At 89, Ortega continues to rank among the world’s wealthiest individuals. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has a net worth estimated at $126.7 billion, making him the 15th richest person globally as of Tuesday.

Inditex has maintained strong market momentum in recent years. Shares of the retail group have climbed about 33% over the past two years, reaching a record high in February.

With a market capitalization of approximately €167.6 billion, Inditex currently holds the title of the world’s largest publicly listed clothing retailer, showing the continued strength of its fast-fashion business model.

Ortega has historically reinvested the majority of his dividend earnings into global real estate assets.

Through Pontegadea, the billionaire has assembled one of the world’s most valuable private property portfolios, focusing primarily on premium commercial and residential properties in major international cities.

The investment strategy has enabled him to acquire several landmark properties, including the Haughwout Building in New York, the Southeast Financial Center in Miami, and Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto. His portfolio also includes The Post Building, located in London.

What you should know

Beyond property investments, Ortega has also expanded Pontegadea’s exposure to infrastructure and energy assets. The firm invests in renewable energy projects as well as power, gas, and telecommunications infrastructure across several markets.

Most recently, Pontegadea joined a consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management to acquire Australian ports and rail logistics operator Qube Holdings in a deal valued at around A$11.7 billion ($8.3 billion).

The family office has also continued to pursue major property acquisitions. Last year, Pontegadea agreed to purchase The Post building complex in downtown Vancouver—a two-tower property leased to e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. It also paid more than $105 million to acquire Atlas Plaza in Miami.

In addition, Pontegadea secured a 49% stake in UK port operator PD Ports, further strengthening Ortega’s growing portfolio of infrastructure investments.

The steady dividend stream from Inditex continues to provide the financial engine powering Ortega’s aggressive global investment strategy.