The World Bank has opened applications for the Alan W. Heston Fellowship, offering up to $10,000 to support early-career researchers and statisticians advancing economic measurement, international price comparisons, and purchasing power parity (PPP) studies.

The fellowship is designed for research projects lasting 6 to 12 months to cultivate the next generation of leaders in international economic statistics.

The call for applications was disclosed on the World Bank website, with a deadline set for March 29, 2026. A shortlist of candidates would be announced on April 13, and final decisions by May 15.

What they said

According to the World Bank, the programme aims to empower a new generation of scholars and statisticians to advance research in economic statistics, improve data sources for price and quantity comparisons, and strengthen national and regional statistical systems.

During the fellowship, fellows are expected to provide a summary of findings with an updated budget and timeline, meet with the Fellowship Secretariat, and prepare a draft for publication on the Data Blog.

They must also submit a draft or final research paper along with a brief plan for future publication

What selected fellows will receive

The fellowship provides funding of up to $10,000 USD per recipient, covering a period of 6–12 months.

Receive guidance from the ICP Global Office and the ICP community on data access, research methodology, and practical applications.

Publish their findings and share their experiences through the World Bank’s Data Blog and/or disseminate their findings through the World Bank Policy Research Working Paper Series.

More details

Applications are open to early-career researchers within five years of PhD completion, including post-doctoral fellows, assistant professors, or candidates on the PhD job market in economics, economic statistics, policy studies, or related fields.

Statisticians working at national or regional statistical agencies are conducting research that advances statistical methods or improves data frameworks.

Applicants must submit a CV, cover letter outlining research interests and alignment with the fellowship’s goals (Maximum 500 words)

Project proposal, including: Objectives, Proposed Methodology, Expected impact, Timeline, Budget table, and Deliverables (Maximum 1,500 words without Annex)

Pre-approval letter (or equivalent documentation) confirming eligibility to receive the fellowship, if currently employed by a government agency

Two reference contacts (name, institution, job title, and email)

Applicants should complete their application and upload all supporting materials through the online submission portal

What you should know