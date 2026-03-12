Nigeria’s crude oil production fell to 1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) in February 2026.

This is according to the latest data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The oil alliance said the figure represents a 10.69 percent decline from the 1.45 million bpd recorded in January.

The drop comes amid ongoing operational challenges and geopolitical tensions affecting global oil markets.

OPEC’s monthly report, released on Wednesday, noted that the figures were derived from direct communication with Nigerian authorities, highlighting the country’s reporting channel to the cartel.

The latest data indicate that Nigeria missed its OPEC production quota of 1.5 million bpd, falling short by roughly 190,000 bpd.

What the data is saying

The decline in output underscores ongoing disruptions in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Direct communication with Nigerian authorities confirmed a February output of 1.31 million bpd.

According to secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude production stood slightly higher at 1.46 million bpd, down 0.68 percent from January’s 1.47 million bpd.

Despite the shortfall, Nigeria maintained its position as Africa’s leading oil producer, surpassing Libya, which produced 1.28 million bpd.

OPEC’s data show that total crude oil production from member countries averaged 42.72 million bpd in February, up 445,000 bpd month-on-month.

The figures highlight both Nigeria’s leadership in African oil production and the challenges in meeting OPEC quotas amid fluctuating market conditions.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s oil output has long been influenced by infrastructural limitations, security challenges in the Niger Delta, and maintenance shutdowns at key oil fields. Over the past decade, these factors have caused fluctuations in production levels, occasionally causing the country to fall short of OPEC-assigned quotas.

In 2025, pipeline vandalism and crude theft contributed to production dips, affecting revenue generation.

The government has made repeated efforts to boost output through investments in infrastructure and incentives for foreign oil companies.

Historically, Nigeria’s crude output has ranged between 1.3 million and 1.7 million bpd, reflecting both operational constraints and OPEC quota adjustments.

These challenges have consistently prevented Nigeria from fully capitalizing on global price surges.

More Insights

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have amplified the impact of production shortfalls.

On March 2, OPEC and its allies agreed to raise oil production by 206,000 bpd starting in April to stabilize global markets.

Crude prices spiked above $100 per barrel on March 9 amid conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, before retreating to $87 per barrel the following day.

The combination of supply constraints in Nigeria and regional instability has created volatility in oil markets, affecting revenues and investment decisions.

These dynamics suggest that while Nigeria remains Africa’s top oil producer, the country’s revenue potential is vulnerable to both internal and external factors.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1.459 million barrels per day (bpd) in January 2026,

Government revenue performance is closely tied to production volumes and global oil prices.

Sustained output growth could strengthen external reserves and reduce fiscal strain.

The Federal Government adopted a 2.6 million bpd oil production benchmark for 2026, but will use a more conservative 1.8 million bpd for budgeting.

The February production shortfall means Nigeria will miss out on additional revenue from the recent rise in global crude prices.

Analysts estimate that each 100,000 bpd shortfall can reduce government revenue by billions of Naira monthly, depending on oil prices.

Nigeria’s inability to meet its OPEC quota highlights the urgency for improved infrastructure, security, and operational efficiency.

Despite these challenges, the country continues to lead Africa in crude oil production, ahead of regional peers.

Nigeria’s performance in the coming months will be critical in determining whether it can benefit from higher oil prices while meeting OPEC commitments.