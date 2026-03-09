Tencent Holdings Ltd. is considering investing several hundred million dollars in Paramount Skydance Corp.’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, signaling renewed Chinese financial interest in one of the largest media consolidation deals in recent years.

Tencent would participate strictly as a passive financial investor if the investment proceeds.

This is according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg under the guise of anonymity because the talks are private, and the structure of the transaction has not been finalized.

The potential investment comes months after Paramount Skydance reached an agreement to acquire Warner Bros.

Discovery in a deal valued at about $110 billion, creating what could become one of the world’s most powerful entertainment companies.

The transaction is being led by David Ellison, whose Skydance Media has been expanding its presence across film, television, and streaming.

What they are saying

Tencent had previously been expected to play a larger role in the deal. In December, Paramount’s initial proposal for Warner Bros. included a $1 billion equity commitment from Tencent, according to regulatory filings at the time.

However, that commitment was later withdrawn after Warner Bros. Discovery raised concerns that the Chinese tech giant’s involvement could trigger national security scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

Following revisions to the offer and additional financing arrangements, Warner Bros. Discovery eventually agreed to sell to the Ellison-led group.

Bloomberg said, Tencent’s new potential investment would likely come in a more limited capacity to avoid regulatory complications that could delay the closing of the transaction.

However, the people familiar with the discussions cautioned that Tencent may ultimately decide not to proceed with the investment, and even if it does, the deal could take time to finalize as the broader acquisition moves through regulatory and financing processes.

Backstory

Chinese ownership or financial participation in major U.S. assets has become an increasingly sensitive issue in Washington, particularly in sectors involving technology, data, and media.

This has presented itself in deals such as TikTok’s anti-regulatory move by the US over its ownership. Donald Trump had earlier declared that TikTok must be at least 50% owned by U.S. investors, emphasizing that its value in the U.S. depended on government approval. He made this statement during a rally in Washington on the eve of his inauguration.

TikTok, which had around 170 million U.S. users, had become a cultural force among younger audiences. But concerns over national security and data privacy fueled calls for ByteDance to divest.

Earlier in 2025, a federal appeals court ruled that the app could face a ban if not sold to a U.S.-based company by January 19, prompting many American content creators to migrate followers to rivals such as Instagram and YouTube.

Tencent’s broader global investments have also attracted regulatory attention. Recently, Supercell Oy, the Finnish gaming company majority-owned by Tencent, confirmed it is cooperating with a U.S. national security review examining data practices linked to its Chinese parent company.

What you should know

Tencent already holds a minority non-voting stake in Paramount and has collaborated with Skydance on several film projects since making a strategic investment in the studio in 2018.

Tencent was formed in 1998 by Chinese entrepreneur Ma Huateng (also known as Pony Ma) and four of his friends and is headquartered in Shenzhen.

It is one of the highest grossing multimedia companies in the world based on revenue. It is also the world’s largest company in the video game industry based on its equity investments.

Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients’ digital transformation and business growth. It has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.