The Nigerian Navy said it dismantled illegal crude oil refining activities and recovered suspected stolen crude oil in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area of Rivers State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday via its verified X handle.

The Navy said the operation was carried out under its flagship maritime security initiative, Operation Delta Sentinel.

What the Navy is saying

The Nigerian Navy said the operation, conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team, uncovered a tampered wellhead belonging to a company.

According to the Navy, the wellhead had been illegally connected to an improvised pipeline used to siphon crude oil into dugout pits for illegal refining.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the dismantling of illegal refining sites and equipment, as well as the recovery of a significant amount of suspected stolen crude oil, illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK),” the statement said.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Commodore Mutalib Raji, noted that the outcome emphasised the operational effectiveness of Operation Delta Sentinel in combating crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

Raji reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to sustaining intensified operations and strengthening collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to protect critical national assets and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.

Get up to speed

In late February, the Navy destroyed three illegal refinery sites, five ovens, and 25 dugout pits in the same Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area of Rivers State.

The operation uncovered a wellhead illegally tapped to siphon crude into makeshift refining camps, with significant quantities of AGO, PMS, and DPK recovered.

It noted that all facilities and materials were dismantled in line with anti-crude oil theft directives.

What you should know

In 2025, the Nigerian Navy said it destroyed over 800 illegal refineries and recovered 171,000 barrels of stolen crude oil as part of its nationwide crackdown on oil theft over a period of two years.

The operations also led to the arrest of 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects involved in crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

It noted that the crackdown is part of efforts to restore accountability and reduce losses in the oil and gas sector.

Oil theft is one of the biggest problems facing Nigeria’s oil industry. It reduces government income and makes it harder for the country to meet its oil targets.