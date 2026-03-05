SG Holdings Limited, has launched its Series 3 (271-days) and Series 4 (364-days) commercial papers of up to NGN75 Billion Naira under its NGN100 Billion Naira Commercial Paper Programme.

With investment grade ratings of A1 (Agusto & Co) and A1+ (GCR), the offer is open to qualified institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators, Insurance Companies, Asset Managers, Finance Houses, Cooperative Societies, Banks, and High Networth Individuals

The series 3, 271-day paper will be issued at a discount rate of 17.7920% (20.5000% yield), while the series 4, 364-day paper will be issued at a discount rate of 18.7088% (23.0000% yield). This was confirmed by the lead issuing and placing agent, Planet Capital Limited. The Offer which opened today, Wednesday, 4th March 2026 will remain opened for five (5) business days, and close on 10th March, 2026.

What to know about the Issuance

SG Holdings Limited is a big player in the Nigeria marine logistics, oil and gas trading and company, with operations in the midstream and downstream sectors.

The Company has investment grade ratings of A1 (Agusto & Co) and A1+ (GCR)

The series 3 paper has a 271-day tenor and is being issued at a discount rate of 17.7920% (20.5000% yield)

The series 4 paper has a 364-day tenor and is being issued at a discount rate of 18.7088% (23.0000% yield)

Issue and allotment date: 11th March, 2026

Company Background

SG Holdings Limited is an African multinational corporation headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Accra (Ghana), and Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

The Company operates across several sectors of the Nigerian economy, including marine logistics and shipping, oil and gas infrastructure, retail services at filling stations, aviation fuel services, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and intra-African energy trade.

As disclosed by Planet Capital Limited, SG Holdings has experienced steady growth in its financials, with shareholders’ funds rising by 40.15% (CAGR) from NGN70 billion in 2021 to NGN272 billion by 2024. Similarly, total assets grew by 45.85%, from NGN109.3 billion in 2021 to NGN495 billion in 2025. The fundamentals are strong and the Compa y will continue to leverage the opportunities that the industry present.

The Company’s turnover, which is driven by its marine logistics and energy trading businesses has grown exponentially at a CAGR of 40.43% from NGN151 billion to NGN588.6 billion over the same period.