Nigeria will launch the highly anticipated National Single Window (NSW) platform on March 27, a move the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, described as a “monumental” step toward transforming the country’s trade ecosystem.

Gbajabiamila made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting at the State House in Abuja attended by ministers, heads of agencies, and key government officials.

The National Single Window platform is designed to simplify and promote ease of import and export trade across Nigeria.

What they are saying

Gbajabiamila explained that the initiative, first introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nearly two years ago, represents a major fiscal reform aimed at improving trade efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“We are about to launch yet another reform, fiscal reform by this administration, which in its nature will be very transformational.”

“As the name suggests, it is a single national window as opposed to multiple single windows.”

“This meeting is to review the progress we have made and get your commitment that we will manage this transition smoothly.”

He also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other participating agencies for their dedication and professionalism in advancing the project.

Backstory

President Tinubu inaugurated a committee for the National Single Window project in April 2024 and directed that the digital trade platform be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to support Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

The National Single Window is designed as a centralised digital platform that integrates all trade-related agencies on a single portal.

Importers and exporters will be able to process documentation and clear goods more efficiently through the platform.

The system is expected to reduce port delays, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and enhance transparency in trade processes.

By streamlining procedures and minimising human interference, the initiative is also expected to reduce the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

The project is considered a flagship digital trade facilitation programme aimed at improving Nigeria’s reputation in global trade and attracting investment.

More insights

Coordinator of the National Single Window project, Tola Fakolade, urged government agencies to intensify their support in the remaining weeks before the official launch.

The first phase will enable online processing of import permits and electronic submission of cargo manifests.

A centralised risk management system will also be introduced to enhance regulatory oversight.

Cargo manifests will be submitted electronically and automatically transmitted to relevant agencies without human intervention.

Nationwide training for users is currently ongoing, with pilot testing scheduled ahead of the launch.

Fakolade noted that documents submitted through the system will be shared across relevant agencies without duplication, helping to speed up trade processes and reduce administrative delays.

Several top government officials also reaffirmed support for the project. Coordinating Minister of the Economy – and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, described it as a growth-enabling initiative, while Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, called it a critical pillar of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was mandated to lead the final implementation phase to ensure a successful rollout on March 27.

What you should know

President Tinubu previously reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the success of the National Single Window initiative despite potential implementation challenges.

Paperless trade alone is projected to generate annual economic benefits of about $2.7 billion for Nigeria.

The system is expected to significantly improve efficiency in import and export processes.

Countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia have already recorded major improvements in trade efficiency after implementing similar single window systems.

The launch of the platform is expected to mark a major milestone in Nigeria’s digital trade reform efforts and strengthen its position in global commerce.