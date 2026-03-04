Since assuming office in June 2024 as Zenith Bank’s first female GMD/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji has presided over a period of exceptional performance, with shareholders’ equity rising to ₦4.73 trillion by late 2025 , making Zenith Bank Nigeria’s most capitalised bank and reinforcing its reputation for resilience, disciplined risk management, and sustained profitability.

When Adaora Umeoji, OON, assumed office as the first female Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc on June 1, 2024, she inherited an institution already renowned for discipline and performance. Yet, in less than two years, her leadership has elevated the bank to even greater heights, consolidating its dominance in Nigeria’s financial sector through record-breaking capital strength, robust earnings growth, technological transformation, and expanding global reach.

By late 2025, Zenith Bank’s total shareholders’ equity had climbed to ₦4.73 trillion, making it the most capitalized bank in Nigeria. This milestone demonstrates a long-standing culture of prudence and resilience that has defined the bank across economic cycles. For over a decade, Zenith Bank has consistently delivered double-digit growth in revenue and net profit, maintained strong liquidity ratios, and demonstrated a disciplined risk management framework that shields it from volatility. These strengths have not only sustained profitability but also earned the institution numerous local and international awards for operational excellence.

The market has responded decisively. As of March 2, 2026, Zenith Bank’s share price on the Nigerian Exchange stood at approximately ₦91.95, hovering near its 52-week high of ₦94.00. In just under two months — from January 2 to February 27, 2026 — the stock appreciated by over 41 percent, rising from ₦64.50 to ₦91.00. Over a one-year period, it delivered a return of about 92 percent, positioning it among the strongest-performing Tier-1 banking stocks in Nigeria. With a market capitalization of roughly ₦3.78 trillion and a dividend yield of about 5.7 percent, the bank remains one of the most attractive counters on the exchange.

Umeoji’s tenure has coincided with formidable core earnings momentum, even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds and substantial impairment charges across the industry. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Zenith Bank recorded gross earnings of ₦3.37 trillion, representing a 16.3 percent year-on-year increase. Net interest income surged by 50.4 percent to ₦1.93 trillion, driven largely by high-yield government securities and the strategic repricing of its loan portfolio. Total assets expanded to ₦31.18 trillion, while customer deposits grew by nearly 10 percent year-on-year to ₦23.69 trillion, reflecting confidence from a growing customer base of over 34.5 million.

This consistent growth in earnings quality has translated into steadily rising dividend payouts. Zenith Bank’s total dividend distribution increased from ₦87.9 billion in 2020 to ₦141.28 billion in 2024, with both interim and final dividends showing strong upward trends. In October 2025, the bank declared a ₦51.3 billion interim dividend for the first half of the year, representing a 60 percent increase from the prior year. The steady escalation in dividend payments reflects disciplined capital management, transparency in policy, and a clear commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value while maintaining adequate capital buffers.

A defining hallmark of Umeoji’s leadership has been strategic foresight in regulatory compliance and capital strengthening. Zenith Bank was among the first institutions to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s revised ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement for international banks, well ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline. Its capital raising exercise recorded an investor subscription rate exceeding 160 percent, further demonstrating robust market confidence. For the 16th consecutive year, the bank was ranked as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in The Banker’s “Top 1000 World Banks” ranking.

Technology transformation has also been central to this growth narrative. In 2024, Zenith Bank successfully migrated to a new core banking infrastructure, significantly enhancing system stability, scalability, and transaction processing capacity. The upgrade laid a stronger foundation for innovation and customer service excellence. Under Umeoji’s guidance, the bank deepened its digital banking transformation, deployed advanced data analytics to strengthen risk management, launched the “eaZy by Zenith” digital wallet, and reinforced cybersecurity frameworks. These initiatives have improved operational efficiency, reduced service friction, and elevated customer experience across both digital and physical channels.

Equally significant has been the bank’s disciplined exit from regulatory forbearance provisioning. Through proactive provisioning and transparent balance sheet management, Zenith Bank strengthened its capital buffers, enhanced asset quality preservation, and maintained stakeholder confidence despite macroeconomic pressures. The emphasis on sustainable long-term financing over short-term funding sources further reinforced the stability of its operations.

Beyond domestic dominance, Zenith Bank’s international footprint continues to expand strategically. The bank has strengthened its presence in Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, the United Kingdom, Dubai, China, and Paris, while establishing new operations in Côte d’Ivoire and Manchester. Its acquisition of Paramount Bank in Kenya marked a significant entry into East Africa, and it is in the process of securing regulatory approval to expand into the Central African Economic and Monetary Community region through Cameroon. These expansions deepen cross-border capabilities, diversify revenue streams, and position Zenith Bank as a globally connected African financial institution serving corporate and diaspora clients.

At the bank’s 35th anniversary celebration, Vice-President Kashim Shettima described the leadership transition as a relay of “baton passed with trust and received with grace,” noting that Umeoji has blended strategic vision with empathy in steering the institution forward.

From record capital levels and accelerating net interest income to rising dividends, early regulatory compliance, digital innovation, and global expansion, the Umeoji era is emerging as a defining chapter in Zenith Bank’s history. The bank’s trajectory reflects not merely market optimism, but structural strength anchored on sound governance, disciplined execution, and forward-looking strategy. With growth metrics trending upward and investor confidence firmly intact, Zenith Bank’s market surge appears to be built on foundations designed for enduring performance well beyond the current cycle.