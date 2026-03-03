VFD Group Plc successfully raised ₦27.2 billion through its Series 1 Commercial Paper under its ₦50 billion CP Programme , following 100% over subscription of the initial ₦15 billion offer—demonstrating strong confidence from institutional and eligible investors in the Group’s credit profile and longterm strategic direction

VFD Group Plc has successfully raised ₦27.2 billion through its Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance under its ₦50 billion Commercial Paper Programme, following strong investor demand that resulted in a 100% oversubscription of the initial offer.

The Series 1 issuance was originally launched with a target raise of up to ₦15 billion. However, driven by robust participation from institutional and eligible investors, the offer was oversubscribed by approximately ₦15 billion, prompting the Company to upsize the issuance to ₦27.2 billion.

The CP was issued across two tenors, 270 days and 364 days, attracting a broad base of qualified institutional investors and high-net-worth participants within Nigeria’s domestic debt market.

A Strong Vote of Market Confidence

The significant oversubscription underscores sustained investor confidence in VFD Group’s diversified business model, disciplined capital management framework, and long-term growth trajectory.

Commenting on the successful issuance, Folajimi Adeleye, Executive Director, Finance, VFD Group Plc, stated

“The strong investor demand and subsequent upsizing of the issuance to ₦27.2 billion reflect the resilience of our credit profile and the market’s confidence in our strategic direction. We remain committed to prudent capital management, funding diversification, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Strengthening Liquidity and Strategic Flexibility

Proceeds from the issuance will be deployed toward short-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, in line with the Group’s structured liquidity management strategy.

By leveraging its established CP Programme, VFD continues to optimise its cost of capital while maintaining flexibility within an evolving macroeconomic environment. The successful raise further reinforces the Group’s active engagement in Nigeria’s capital markets and its ability to access competitive funding through diversified channels.

Positioned for Sustainable Growth

The Series 1 CP issuance forms part of VFD Group’s broader capital strategy, which combines equity strengthening with efficient short-term funding instruments. The strong market reception demonstrates investor alignment with the Group’s operational resilience and expansion plans across its diversified portfolio.