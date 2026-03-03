Nigeria’s startup ecosystem started the year 2026 at a slower but resilient pace, because funding activity is slow compared to Egypt and, in comparison, to the performance of the corresponding period in 2025.

Nigerian startups raised $45.9 million across eight disclosed deals.

That figure accounts for 22.17% of the $207.1 million raised by 29 startups across Africa during the month.

Compared to the $85.7 million raised by Egypt, which contributed 41.37% to the total amount raised by all Africa startups.

In January 2025, Nigerian startups raised $81.2 million across seven deals. This means funding has dropped 43.47% year-on-year, despite the fact that the number of disclosed deals increased slightly from seven to eight.

This change suggests a tightening funding environment. There is a rising need by investors for clearer paths to revenue and stronger corporate governance structures. This is also proof that a startup can survive without constantly raising new capital, therefore traction alone is no longer enough; sustainability now matters just as much to attract funding.

Mono, a Nigerian fintech, was excluded from this funding list because its funding was not venture funding but an all-stock acquisition by Flutterwave in a deal valued at $25–$40 million, an M&A exit.

Where the money went

Funding in January was spread across several sectors, from logistics, deeptech, fintech, energy, and education, showing that Nigeria’s innovation footprint is expanding beyond just digital payments.

Terra Industries, a deeptech startup, led the list with $11.8 million in seed funding, which underscores growing investor appetite for science-driven and industrial solutions.

MAX, a mobility and logistics company, secured total funding of $24 million through two separate raises.

One $12 million in venture funding backed by Equitane, Novastar Ventures, Endeavor, and angel investors, alongside another $12 million in debt facility supported by Energy Entrepreneurs Growth Fund and other investors.

The structure of MAX’s fundraise shows a trend of startups blending equity and debt to optimize and manage costs of capital more efficiently.

Paycrest raised $400,000 in pre-seed funding.

Cardtonic secured $2.1 million in seed capital.

OneDosh closed a $3 million pre-seed round.

In the energy sector, Beacon Power Services attracted $2 million in debt financing, which reflects continued investor interest in power-tech solutions, a space that remains critical given Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

Meanwhile, edtech platform Tuteria secured $2.6 million in a venture round; this indicates a sustained appetite for education and skills-focused platforms.

Nigeria’s share of African funding narrows

Out of the $207.1 million raised across Africa in January 2026, Nigeria’s $45.9 million represented just over one-fifth (22.17%) of total funding.

This marks a notable trend from years when Nigeria consistently dominated the African venture capital inflows.

By comparison, Egypt led Africa in January funding. Egypt covering over 41% of total funding reflects stronger momentum in North Africa during the month.

However, Nigeria ranked among the top two funding destinations in Africa, reinforcing its structural importance in the broader startup ecosystem.

One of the clearest disparities between January 2025 and January 2026 is the absence of outsized funding rounds. In January 2025, several mega startups pushed Nigeria’s total to $81.2 million, compared to this year where funding was evenly distributed and generally smaller in size.

What this could mean for 2026

The $45.9 million raised suggests that capital is still available for strong startups solving real problems, particularly in mobility, infrastructure, fintech infrastructure, and deeptech.

However, the sharp year-on-year drop is a signal that expectations must be adjusted. The era of easy capital and rapid mega rounds appears to have cooled.

For Nigeria’s ecosystem, the fundamentals remain strong: a large consumer market strong technical talent, and professional founders who understand both local complexities and global capital dynamics.