The Ogun State Government has shut down African Refractory and Allied Products Limited (ARAP) in Ogijo following a viral video in which a former employee alleged he contracted silicosis while working at the company.

The development was announced in a statement posted on the state government’s official X handle on Sunday.

The company, which produces ramming mass by crushing quartz stones into fine powder for furnace linings in steel companies, will remain closed pending the outcome of investigations.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, disclosed the decision during a fact-finding visit to the facility alongside officials of the Ministry of Environment and the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA). He stated that the company would remain shut while investigations into the allegations are ongoing.

“The state government is fully on top of the situation,” the state government said.

“Bartholomew, who is currently in stable condition at TopMed Hospital in Ogijo and accompanied by his sister, has been assured of proper medical care.”

“A series of medical tests is set to be conducted to determine his true health status.”

The Commissioner added that the government would ensure a thorough investigation and bring the matter to a logical conclusion.

In the viral video seen by Nairametrics, Bartholomew Aniemeka said he worked at ARAP and was initially diagnosed with tuberculosis before later being told he had silicosis.

He alleged that prolonged exposure to dust from crushed quartz stones at the factory affected his lungs.

“So around 2016, I started working in a company here in Ogun State, it’s a quarry company, they crush stones.”

“So over the years, I was breathing the dust in, and it went to my lungs, and it doesn’t manifest on time.”

He claimed that several of his colleagues had died from similar health issues and that he had records of their names and dates of death.

Bartholomew’s sister, Cynthia, also alleged that the state government was aware of previous deaths and health concerns linked to the factory but failed to shut it down.

African Refractory and Allied Products Limited (ARAP) has yet to issue a public response to the allegations.

Cynthia further accused the company of neglecting affected workers, stating that there was no support or compensation for employees who fell ill.

She insisted that the workplace must take full responsibility for the health challenges allegedly faced by workers.

“They won’t even come to compensate. Come and see the person. Once the person dies, the person is gone already. Work continues.”

She said her brother is experiencing breathing difficulties and struggles with other health challenges.

Bartholomew stated that he earned slightly above N1,000 per day at the time he left the company, up from N700 when he began working there.

The allegations have sparked public concern over workplace safety standards and environmental compliance in industrial facilities within the state.

In 2024, Lagos and Ogun States ranked highest on Nigeria’s Health Preparedness Index (HPI), according to an SBM Intelligence report seen by Nairametrics. The report showed Lagos leading with 25.09 points, followed by Ogun State with 23.23 points.

Northern states ranked lowest on the index.

The ongoing investigation into ARAP’s operations is likely to test Ogun State’s commitment to maintaining health and safety standards, particularly in light of its high ranking on the Health Preparedness Index.