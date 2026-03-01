US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against further retaliation following joint US-Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The warning came via a post on Truth Social on Sunday, amid escalating tensions across the Gulf region.

The strikes, carried out early Saturday, have raised fears of a wider conflict and prompted emergency responses from international actors.

What they are saying

Trump directly addressed Iran in his post, warning that any counterattack would be met with overwhelming force.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The statement followed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announcement of its “most intense offensive operation” in history, targeting Israel and US bases.

UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said: “No-one should shed any tears for the death of Khamenei.”

Trump had previously claimed Khamenei was killed in the strikes and urged Iranians to seize “the single greatest chance … to take back their country.”

The post demonstrates Washington’s heightened rhetoric amid ongoing military and diplomatic tensions.

Backstory

The US-Israeli strike follows months of stalled nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Iranian state TV confirmed the death of 86-year-old Khamenei on Sunday.

Iran retaliated with strikes reported in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Saturday to assess the security situation before consulting European and Gulf allies.

More Insights

Analysts warn that the crisis could escalate rapidly, with global economic and geopolitical implications.

The US and Israel described the strikes as “pre-emptive,” aimed at preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions.

Talks between Washington and Tehran ended without agreement on Thursday but may resume.

The regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed concern, warning that escalating hostilities could threaten global peace, trade, and food security.

Julius Maada Bio, ECOWAS Chairman and President of Sierra Leone, highlighted potential disruption to energy markets and supply chains from rising Gulf tensions.

What you should know

Khamenei was born in Mashhad to one of the city’s clerical families.

He opposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and was arrested six times before the 1979 revolution.

He also got exiled for three years. Khamenei, partially paralyzed from an assassination attempt, survived in 1981.

He was the president of Iran from 1981 to 1989, strengthening relationships with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while heading up the country during the Iran–Iraq War.

The situation remains fluid, with military and diplomatic developments unfolding rapidly.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has promised its “most-intense offensive operation,” signaling continued regional escalation.

US and Israeli forces remain on high alert across the Gulf.