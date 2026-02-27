Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Emeka Anthony Ogbechie as its Chief Financial Officer, noting that he assumed the role on February 23, 2026.

The appointment was disclosed in a filing published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and signed by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

According to the group, the move is aimed at strengthening financial stewardship, improving capital discipline, and supporting operations across the organisation.

Welcoming him to his new role, the Board stated: “We welcome Mr. Ogbechie to the company and look forward to his valuable contributions toward advancing our value creation objectives.”

What the company is saying

Mr. Ogbechie is a financial services executive with over two decades of experience across the United Kingdom, West Africa, and East Africa, covering banking, private equity, and investment management.

He began his career in the UK, serving as a Senior Associate at Deloitte from 2001 to 2004, before working briefly as an Executive at Ernst & Young, where he handled banking and capital markets audit and risk assignments.

Mr. Ogbechie later worked as a Business Analyst at UBS Investment Bank in London from 2006 to 2008.

In 2008, he returned to Nigeria as Finance Director at Vertex Capital, overseeing valuation advisory and strategy until 2009, then consulted for UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse between 2010 and 2013.

He subsequently served as Group Chief Financial Officer at United Capital, and later as Group Finance Director at Equity Bank Limited for three years and nine months.

From May 2020 to June 2022, he was a Non-Executive Director on the board of Union Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Ogbechie served as CFO at African Capital Alliance, a $1 billion private equity firm, until 2025, before his recent appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

According to Access Holdings, he is expected to support capital discipline and contribute to the execution of the company’s strategic priorities through financial strategy.

What to know

Mr. Ogbechie holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MSc in Management from the London School of Economics.

He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

As CFO, he is expected to oversee cash flow, financial planning, assess the company’s financial strengths and weaknesses, and propose corrective actions where necessary.

Although yet to file audited full-year results, the Holdings reported profit before tax of N616.25 billion for nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 10.4% from N558.18 billion in 2024.

The company’s stock is currently up more than 24% year-to-date, priced at N26.20.