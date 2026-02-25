Africa’s startup industry started 2026 on a slower pace, with total funding dropping sharply as capital remained concentrated among a few dominant companies.

January 2026 saw 28 startups raise $177.10 million, dip from the $349.1 million secured across 75 deals in December 2025.

This is also lower than the $292.65 million raised across 54 deals in January 2025.

Despite the slowdown in both deal volume and total funding, the top 10 startups amounted to $163.8 million, representing 92.49% of all capital raised during the month.

Data compiled by Nairametrics research revealed that investors are still favoring startups that have already shown visible progress and strong lead in their industries.

Mono was excluded from this funding list following its all-stock acquisition by Flutterwave in a deal valued at $25–$40 million, as the transaction represents an M&A exit rather than a capital raise.

What the data is saying

January’s figures suggest a noticeable contraction in overall funding activity compared to the previous month.

However, the concentration of capital among leading startups remained largely unchanged.

Total funding dipped sharply by 49.27% from $349.1 million in December to $177.1 million in January.

Deal activity declined by 62.67%, dropping from 75 transactions to just 28.

The top 10 startups secured $163.8 million, accounting for 92.49% of total funding.

In comparison to December’s figure, the top 10 raised $321.5 million, also accounting for over 92% of total funding.

Top 10 African startups in January 2026