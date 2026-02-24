Imagine investing N100,000 in a stock, walking away, and returning a few weeks later to find it worth N700,000. Not because you are Warren Buffett, and not because the company suddenly turned crops into diamonds.

The share price simply rises, ostensibly on the back of higher demand and lower supply forces we are told are purely market-driven.

Yet it increasingly appears that the same rules that encourage trading may also incentivise gimmickry.

The NGX has now slammed the hammer on Zichs Agro, a company that was listed by introduction in January 2026.

According to the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 7.0 Rules on Suspension of Trading in Listed Securities, Rulebook of The Exchange, the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc (Zichis or the Company) “have been suspended from trading on the facilities of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX),” effective Monday, 23 February 2026. It also stated that the suspension will be lifted upon the conclusion of an investigation into the trading activities in the company’s shares.

The suspension suggests regulators are concerned that the roughly 700% surge in the stock may point to foul play, potentially the exploitation of loopholes in the trading of penny stocks.

In Nigeria, stocks like Zichs Agro can see their share price rise significantly with as few as 50,000 units traded. For a stock listed at N1.80, it takes only about N 90,000 to move the price.

Now imagine a group of pump-and-dump fraudsters armed with N10 million. They could keep driving the stock up daily by trading relatively small volumes, gaining up to 10% per day if the price limit allows it.

The trick is simple. As the price rises, others begin to sense a buying opportunity and join in. Momentum builds. The more people buy, the higher the share price climbs.

Then the initiators who started the rally in the first place begin to offload their holdings, effectively dumping the stock on latecomers.

In that sense, it resembles a classic Ponzi structure and is likely what the NGX is rightly worried about. But what if this is simply the market doing what markets do?

That argument might hold if the company had solid fundamentals supporting such explosive growth.

However, for a company with less than N500 million in revenue, operating in a well-known and highly competitive sector, a 700% surge in a matter of weeks appears far-fetched.

Could there be an impending merger or acquisition? That is plausible in theory, but even then, a 700% price spike would be extraordinary.

You could also frame it as Nigeria’s own GameStop moment, but the comparison quickly falls apart.

The GameStop saga was driven by retail investors taking on institutional short sellers. That is clearly not what is happening here.

Zichs Agro may be symptomatic of deeper structural weaknesses in the Nigerian equities market. Stocks often record sharp price appreciation without any obvious catalyst.

There are instances where companies that have issued no earnings guidance suddenly experience significant share price increases days before results are announced, suggesting possible insider activity.

In other cases, share prices rise sharply ahead of capital raises or months before acquisition announcements become public.

What these points point to is a market that, while significantly improved in terms of regulatory framework compared to the pre-2008 era, still struggles with transparency and accountability.

That a relatively unknown company, recently listed by introduction, could climb as much as 700% before a suspension was triggered is a major concern and suggests a broader systemic issue.

Indeed, many of the top-performing stocks on the NGX year-to-date as of February 2026 are penny stocks, including companies that have not paid dividends for years.

It is even possible that the owners of Zichs Agro themselves are unaware of the trading dynamics around their stock, which introduces yet another layer of complexity.

The NGX must send a clear message that this is not 2007, and that market manipulation, if established, will not be tolerated.

It needs to demonstrate that such extreme price movements, unsupported by fundamentals, represent a lapse in oversight rather than a feature of the system.

Without prejudice to the outcome of its investigation, the Exchange must show that episodes like Zichs Agro are exceptions, not symptoms of a market that has once again drifted into dangerous territory.