Zinox Technologies and TD Africa have formed a strategic partnership to combine indigenous African manufacturing expertise with the continent’s largest technology distribution network, strengthening access to Africa-optimized technology solutions

The alliance aims to drive technological self-reliance across Africa by delivering durable, energy-efficient devices, renewable power solutions, and digital infrastructure tailored to local realities

Through expanded distribution, innovative service models, and partner collaboration, the partnership is positioned to accelerate digital inclusion, enterprise growth, and long-term ecosystem development across the continent

In a landmark development set to reshape Africa’s technology landscape, Zinox Technologies, the continent’s leading manufacturer of trusted technology solutions, and TD Africa, Africa’s largest technology and lifestyle distribution powerhouse, formalized a strategic partnership on Friday at an exclusive press conference attended by industry journalists, key stakeholders, and partners from both organizations.

The event, held to officially announce the collaboration and address stakeholder concerns, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of indigenous African technology, signalling a new era of continental self-reliance and technological excellence.

The partnership brings together two industry titans whose complementary strengths promise to deliver unprecedented value to the African market.

Zinox Technologies has established itself as Sub-Saharan Africa’s premier indigenous technology manufacturer, producing internationally certified devices that rival global brands while addressing Africa’s unique technological needs.

TD Africa, with its extensive distribution network spanning 43 nations in the continent and expanding, has become the preferred gateway for leading global technology brands including HP, Microsoft, Dell, and Cisco.

This alliance represents more than a business transaction; it harmonizes Zinox’s precision-engineered hardware with TD’s formidable distribution infrastructure to bridge the digital divide, deliver rugged, energy-efficient innovation to the very heart of Africa’s schools, industries, and homes.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, articulated the strategic rationale behind the partnership with evident conviction. “Today represents a moment where Africa meets Africa,” she declared, emphasizing Zinox’s distinction as an indigenous brand that truly understands and produces to meet the unique needs of the continent. Chimere highlighted Zinox’s comprehensive product range and their remarkable efficiency, noting that the company’s Made-for-Nigeria approach addresses challenges that foreign manufacturers often overlook.

“We are proud to partner with a brand that doesn’t just import solutions but engineers them specifically for our reality,” she added, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for participating in this historic collaboration.

The event’s opening address set the tone for what promises to be a transformative partnership. The gathering provided partners and the public with comprehensive insights into how this alliance will enhance market access, product availability, and technological solutions across the continent.

Chioma Nwoke, Executive Director, Human Resources Head at Zinox Technologies, offered a compelling vision of the partnership’s broader implications for African technological sovereignty. She articulated Zinox’s founding vision, to create dependable standards of technology, and traced the company’s evolution from its inception to its current position as a leader in indigenous manufacturing.

“This partnership sends a powerful signal to the market that African technology can compete, innovate, and lead,” Nwoke emphasized. She stressed that this collaboration transcends mere commercial transactions, encompassing digital education, enterprise development, and nation-building through technology.

“Zinox will continue manufacturing global-standard products, and Africa will be sustained by partnerships like this that demonstrate our capability and commitment to technological independence,” she affirmed.

Moses Edoh, Head of Research and Development at Zinox Technologies, provided technical insights into the company’s diverse product portfolio and the philosophy driving their design approach.

He explained how Zinox, iTEC, and iPower brands compete successfully with foreign manufacturers by creating products tailored to specific customer needs. “We were the first to produce and introduce hybrid inverters in Nigeria,” Edoh noted, “and every product in our lineup is designed to address the unique challenges Nigerians face daily.”

The Zinox product ecosystem showcases remarkable breadth and innovation. Their technology lineup features cutting-edge All-in-One Smart Boards, PCs with various specifications, tablets, desktops, monitors, and Point-of-Sale systems.

The iPower renewable energy division offers an impressive array of solutions including the Megaforce 125W, GridPro 50KW, Bijimi 30KW, Premium 11KW, Infiniti, Plus, iPower X, iPower Ascend All-in-One, Ascend, Matrix All-in-One, 3KG MPPT Solar Charge Controller, 665 Watts Bifacial Topcon Panel, various monocrystalline panels ranging from 320-550 Watts, multiple battery technologies (lithium, tubular, gel), solar street lights, and portable power banks. The iTEC brand delivers power generating sets with 100% copper winding, while their consumer electronics range includes AI QLED Smart TVs from 33″ to 95″, microwave ovens, and rechargeable fans.

The testimonials from existing partners underscored the quality and durability of Zinox products. Engineer Anthony Anigbogu, Chief Executive Officer of Orbit Business shared his remarkable experience with an iPower hybrid inverter that served him faithfully for twelve years, only requiring replacement when he needed higher capacity.

Such testimonials validate Zinox’s commitment to manufacturing products built for longevity. Partners called for increased awareness campaigns, noting that many Nigerians continue relying on foreign brands despite having access to Nigerian-made solutions tailored to their unique needs. They pledged to actively promote these indigenous products within their networks.

With TD Africa’s expansive distribution network now channelling Zinox’s comprehensive product range, customers across the continent gain expanded access to world-class, Africa-optimized technology solutions. Partners of both organizations stand to benefit enormously from this synergy, gaining access to innovative offerings including JOI (Just Own It) for individual consumers, TaaS (Technology as a Service) for corporate clients, and PaS (Product as a Service), among other solutions designed to make technology more accessible and affordable.

For organizations and individuals interested in exploring partnership opportunities or learning more about these innovative solutions, you can send an email to enquiries@tdafrica.com, with comprehensive information also available on their website. This partnership represents not just a business alliance but a declaration of African technological capability, a testament that the continent can manufacture, distribute, and sustain world-class technology solutions designed by Africans, for Africans.