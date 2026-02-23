The markets are on edge, and everything seems to be on fire – Stocks, the Naira, bonds.

Which draws us to ask — are we witnessing the early stages of a bubble, or is this just the heat of a recovering economy?

In this episode of Drinks and Mics we lean into that uneasy question and carefully unpack it as Ugodre sits with Arnold Dublin Green, Otunba Dele and David Alao, CEO/MD of Leadway Asset Management for a thoughtful conversation about what is truly driving the economy.

The conversation begins with an examination of the surging stock market, focusing on whether the recent rally is sustainable or a repeating cycle of the 2008 crash.

According to the group, while the Nigerian market remains fundamentally cheap compared to other emerging markets, there seems to be a growing concern regarding the rise of illiquid penny stocks and a new generation of retail traders who may be operating without learning from the mistakes of older investors.

But beyond the deliberation of a possible bubble, the panel also examine the structural bottlenecks within the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the high cost of trading.

The episode closes with a debate on where the naira may head next, the coming interest rate decision and whether total market value can reach one hundred and fifty trillion before the quarter ends.

Watch the latest Drinks and Mics episode for direct opinions and honest takes on the policies shaping Nigeria’s economy.

