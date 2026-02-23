The Jigawa State Government has received approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to commence the installation of cargo facilities at Dutse International Airport.

The announcement was made by Governor Umar Namadi, as reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) official X account on Monday.

This move forms part of the state government’s broader plan to transform Dutse Airport into a fully operational cargo hub, aimed at boosting trade and enhancing logistics capacity across the region.

What they are saying

Governor Namadi disclosed the development during a routine facility inspection and calibration exercise conducted by a technical team from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The governor confirmed that discussions with FAAN culminated in approval for the installation of cargo facilities, signaling a major step toward the airport’s cargo hub status.

“As part of his administration’s resolve to transform Dutse International Airport into a cargo hub, Governor Umar Namadi announced that the state government has secured approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to begin the installation of cargo facilities at the airport,” the NTA report read.

Governor Namadi emphasized adherence to international aviation standards and expressed confidence in maintaining high operational performance.

NAMA’s team leader explained that their mission focused on checking navigational aids and ensuring compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The team will also assess equipment performance after ground checks to support the airport’s cargo expansion plans.

The approval is expected to accelerate the transformation of Dutse Airport into a regional logistics hub.

More insights

While Dutse International Airport is set to become a cargo hub, other airports under FAAN’s management recently experienced adjustments to cargo port charges.

FAAN had initially proposed an increase to N20 per kilogram on January 30, marking the first adjustment in nearly two decades.

Revenue from the revised tariff is intended to fund upgrades to airport infrastructure, including apron and access road rehabilitation, airfield lighting, and expanded digital systems.

The proposal received mixed reactions, with some operators supporting the need for infrastructure investment while others requested a moderated increase.

Following negotiations with cargo handling stakeholders, FAAN reduced the cargo port charge at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to N15 per kilogram, a compromise between the proposed N20 and the previous N7 rate. The N20 rate continues to apply at other FAAN-managed airports.

What you should know

Nigeria’s air freight market is valued at over $8 billion, with major hubs in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano. Lagos remains the busiest cargo centre, handling the largest volumes.

Growth in the sector is driven by e-commerce, SME trade, and diaspora-linked shipments, particularly from China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, according to Faisal Jarmakani, Managing Director of Aramex Nigeria.

Key challenges include airport processing inefficiencies, fragmented last-mile delivery systems, and higher costs relative to regional cargo hubs.

Bottlenecks frequently occur post-arrival at warehouses and during final delivery stages, affecting overall efficiency.

Experts advocate for digitization, inter-agency coordination, technology-driven address verification, and increased investment in warehousing and fulfilment centres.

With improved infrastructure and technology adoption, Nigeria’s air cargo sector has significant potential for growth and enhanced export competitiveness.